Rethinking the holiday season could be a gift in itself

Re “12 holiday shopping trends to watch” (Page A1, Nov. 12): Janelle Nanos is correct that the holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic will have families spending less money, ordering online, and finding alternatives to their yearly traditions.

This is the best thing that could happen to families today.

The world would benefit from growing generations being taught to favor creating experiences and connections with loved ones rather than showing love through material items. Children would be more stable as they enter their teen years and early adulthood if they learned that how much is spent on them does not equate to how much they are worth. Think about all the times in school that friends talk about what they got for Christmas, but one friend clearly got less because their family could not afford the same luxuries as others.