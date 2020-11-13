Annual Sloan analytics conference plans virtual version in April 2021

The MIT Sloan Analytics Conference, the annual mashup of sports data whizzes, league executives, business leaders, athletes, and media members, will be a virtual happening next year.
Event co-founders Jessica Gelman from the Kraft Analytics Group and Daryl Morey, new president of the Philadelphia 76ers, announced Friday the 15th annual conference will be held April 8-9, about a month later than usual. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and “Moneyball” author Michael Lewis will be among the speakers.
“Uncertainty” about the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event, which has evolved from its modest start in MIT classrooms to a gathering with thousands of attendees at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, to go virtual.
“Although this year’s experience will look different than in the past, the content and speaker lineup will be just as engaging and exciting," said Gelman and Morey in an announcement, “and will include past favorite activities such as interactive events, competitions, expanded networking opportunities, and career-focused events.”
Tickets go on sale Nov. 23.
Last year’s event took place the weekend of March 6-8, and was one of the last major conferences held in Boston before the pandemic forced a shutdown across much of the US.
