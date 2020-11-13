Annual Sloan analytics conference plans virtual version in April 2021

The MIT Sloan Analytics Conference, the annual mashup of sports data whizzes, league executives, business leaders, athletes, and media members, will be a virtual happening next year.

Event co-founders Jessica Gelman from the Kraft Analytics Group and Daryl Morey, new president of the Philadelphia 76ers, announced Friday the 15th annual conference will be held April 8-9, about a month later than usual. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and “Moneyball” author Michael Lewis will be among the speakers.

“Uncertainty” about the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event, which has evolved from its modest start in MIT classrooms to a gathering with thousands of attendees at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, to go virtual.