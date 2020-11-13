Augusta holds many memories, both good and bad, for Amy and Phil Mickelson

After finishing Round 1 of the Masters and then completing Round 2, with about a 20-minute break in between, golf’s favorite Lefty made it clear he was thrilled with his long game but disgusted by the short, well aware how much the former helped put him solidly in contention at 5-under par but how much the latter let him down from being even closer to the group of leaders at 9-under.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Phil Mickelson can always be counted on to deliver a good line, and he didn’t disappoint in the wake of a very long and mostly satisfying day of golf Friday.

“I’m driving like a stallion,” Mickelson quipped. “I’m striking the ball exceptional, and I’m putting horrific.”

There was another good zinger about the absence of patrons at this year’s tournament and any new sight lines or shot possibilities that might have opened up without any ropes holding galleries in place. “My vision is only inside the ropes,” he said. “My ball is outside the ropes.”

But there is something, or more precisely someone, Mickelson can see more clearly than ever beyond those imaginary ropes. There is barely anyone between him and his wife of nearly 25 years, Amy, an unintended yet beautifully welcome consequence of a pandemic-postponed 2020 Masters.

So after his drive at No. 10 officially began his second round, Phil stepped outside of the fairway and walked toward Amy, who only minutes before had delivered a much-needed refill of her husband’s personalized insulated coffee mug. The two shared a quick embrace before walking together toward the green, their arms wrapped around each other like kids in a high school hallway.

Of course everybody who gets to play the Masters falls in love with Augusta National, but for Phil and Amy Mickelson, the appreciation runs especially deep. This place is a reminder of some of the best and the worst times of their lives, and how sometimes, there isn’t much separating one from the other. It’s been a decade since Phil won the last of his three green jackets, a victory he managed while Amy was undergoing intensive and often debilitating treatment for breast cancer. So it wasn’t the eagle-eagle turn he’d made on Saturday or the ridiculous shot from the pine straw he’d pulled off on Sunday that he recalled earlier this week as his most vivid memory of a stirring win.

It was Amy’s ability to be there at all, her surprise appearance on the victorious 18th green that stayed with him most.

“It means so much to both of us,” Amy said Friday, walking up from that same 18th green, only this time after her husband made par to complete his rain-shortened round from Friday. With her white rain jacket, cool sunglasses, and trendy Doc Martin boots, Amy is a picture of health. But 10 years ago, that wasn’t the case.

“I actually had a very tough go with the treatments. I was very sick,” she recalled, “I’d never missed a Masters, but we’d come out that week and I remember Phil said to me to just stay at the house, that at least I’d be around. I wasn’t even going to go on the course.”

Fate, and a miraculous punch-out from the rough on 13 changed that, and when the two found each other for that memorable hug, when their children and their two sets of parents all came together to celebrate, too, it turned what had been one of the saddest times of their lives into one of the most joyous. How do you repay a debt like that?

“It gave us such a moment of levity,” Amy said. "It makes me emotional just to think of it.

“Everyone has been in a time in their life that is rock bottom, and especially with cancer, which is really a family disease. You go through it together and it’s hard on everyone. I don’t even have to explain that anymore. Golf at that time was such an escape for Phil. He was caring for me so much. Golf requires so much focus and it allowed him to focus on something other than me being sick.”

He won for her, but he won with her.

“She is the most charismatic, intelligent, dynamic woman or person I’ve ever met, and her energy and support means more to me than anything,” he said Friday. "To be able to see her and be able to see her out here and have her on holes that she’s never been able to see before, like 12 and 13, is an experience of a lifetime for both of us.

“I’m so happy she’s here.”

The Mickelsons have been together since they met as undergrads at Arizona State, pulling into this unprecedented November, 2020, Masters for the 28th tournament together. The passing years only make their appreciation grow, for the feelings this place evokes, for the way it will always have its doors open for them.

“We’ve had so many moments here; they are like a timeline of our lives,” Amy said. “This place is like a spiritual place for us, and hands down the most special week of golf that we have. For Phil to be a part of this forever, to know you get to come back here every year, I’m getting the chills right now just thinking about it.”

And yet the future can wait. Because, you know, the present is still pretty good.

With matching 35s on his front and back nine Friday, Mickelson stood in a three-way tie for 19th at of the end of play, with a portion of the field still having to finish Round 2 Saturday morning. If not for that dang putter, the most recent member of the Champions Tour might be making even more noise in this major field.

“I mean, I’m driving the ball very well. I’m hitting the ball great, and I’m putting awful,” he reiterated. “I’ve been putting well this year, and if I get this fixed for the weekend, I’m going to make a run.”

It was Amy, watching from below the 10th green, who knew where her husband was headed after failing to convert his final birdie chance of the day, something he would confirm in his post-round interviews.

“He’s going to be putting all night,” she said.

Turns out she’s pretty good with the quip, too.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.