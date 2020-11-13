Bernhard Langer had to play a round and a half of golf, but the 63-year-old made the cut

He’s not done, of course, not after putting himself comfortably inside the cut line here at the Masters, adding a second-round 73 to the 4-under 68 he’d carded on Thursday, a 3-under total that will be safe no matter what happens in Saturday morning’s completion of Round 2. With that, Langer, who retains his yearly invitation to compete because he is a two-time past champion (1985, 1993), becomes the oldest ever to make the Masters cut.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bernhard Langer was smiling, but his knees sure weren’t happy. After a round and a half of golf Friday at the Masters, the 63-year-old German was exhausted, thinking about nothing but getting some rest, even assuring his wife there would be no more hitting golf balls that day.

Advertisement

“How about that?,” he said. “I’ll drink to that.”

Asked what the distinction meant to him, Langer said, “Well, it’s not easy to do it. There have been so many great players here before me, from Jack Nicklaus to Gary Player to all the greats that have competed here, and to be the oldest to make the cut, it’s certainly an achievement.”

Langer bested the mark of Tommy Aaron by a year and a day, proving yet again how much familiarity and muscle memory are weapons at the Masters in ways that simply don’t apply at other majors. The course can’t actually turn back time, but it can turn on some useful memories.

“It actually makes me feel older when I play with these young guys and I see how far they hit it and how short I hit it,” Langer laughed. "It makes me feel older, not younger.

“I like this golf course. I think I know how to get around it, even though I hit very long clubs. But it’s certainly not easy. It’s a long hitter’s place, always has been. I mean, why has Jack [Nicklaus] won six times and Tiger [Woods] five times? Because they were the longest players in their era. That’s what this place has always catered to; let’s put it that way.”

Advertisement

About those long hitters

Bryson DeChambeau is learning the hard way that Augusta National doesn’t care much for challenges, especially from young golfers who think they can tame its lengthy, winding ways by simply hitting it longer, reducing its par 72 to something more like 67.

The pre-tournament favorite had a few more ball-searching disasters in Friday’s second round, and found himself at 3-over for 12 holes. That’s when the horn sounded to stop play, meaning DeChambeau will be among those finishing their second rounds on Saturday morning. But even after his 2-under 70 on Thursday, the 27-year-old Texan has work to do to avoid missing the cut, which stood at even par at the end of play Friday.

It was Augusta’s third hole that doomed DeChambeau Friday, a par 4 in which he sailed his aggressive tee shot deep left and into a thicket of soggy rough. For the second straight day he was part of a search party to find the ball (which he was able to do both on Nos. 10 and 13 on Thursday), but this time, to no avail. With only three minutes allowed for looking, DeChambeau tried to talk to the rules official about other possible relief such as casual water or the ground being under repair, but ultimately he had to take a golf cart back to the tee and hit again. He ended up with a triple bogey, and then bogeyed No. 4 as well, all part of a wildly uneven day that showed how difficult it is to outsmart this course.

Advertisement

DeChambeau’s recent physical transformation is well known, an extra 40 pounds of muscle that have added anywhere from 30 to 70 yards to his drives, and the impact does have him leading the Masters in driving distance. But without precision and accuracy to go along with it, DeChambeau spent Friday as an easy internet target for what can be most easily summed up by playing partner Jon Rahm.

Asked if he was involved in the search for DeChambeau’s ball, Rahm said, “Which one?”

An exciting start

Amateur John Augenstein waited seven extra months to make his Masters debut, and one more night just to finish his first round.

So when he arrived at Augusta National on Friday morning, he was ready to get at it.

After the tournament was delayed because of the pandemic and the opening round was halted because of darkness, Augenstein started his day in the middle of Amen Corner and promptly chipped in for an eagle on No. 13.

That led to a 3-under 69 for his first round, and he was 6 under after 27 holes — tied for fourth at the time — before a triple bogey late in his round forced him to settle for a 72. He ended Friday tied for 27th at 3-under 141.

Advertisement

“It was very exciting to start the way I did,” Augenstein said.

A fifth-year senior at Vanderbilt who earned his Masters invitation as the US Amateur runner-up, Augenstein was the low amateur through 48 hours; Georgia Tech’s Andy Ogletree, who beat Augenstein in the US Amateur, was the only other one of the six in the field in position to make the cut. (Ogletree, who was 1 over through 28 holes and tied for 50th, was one of four amateurs were unable to complete the second round before darkness on Friday.)

Material from Associated Press was used in this report.









Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.