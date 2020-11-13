Boston College always has a prayer when it plays highly-ranked Notre Dame

The higher powers probably aren’t playing favorites, but the games made more than enough memories since the first time the only two FBS Catholic schools met in 1975.

The Holy War hasn’t been much of one lately. Notre Dame has won seven straight over Boston College going back to 2009 and the Irish are up 16-9 in the series. The combined score over that seven-game streak? 196-92.

When BC plays host to the the second-ranked Irish on Saturday afternoon, it will be the 16th time, the Eagles have faced Notre Dame while it was a ranked team.

The rivalry may be a long way from that moment 27 years ago when David Gordon’s 41-yard field goal spoiled the No. 2 Irish’s hopes of finishing the season undefeated and landed the Eagles on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but the significance of the series still remains.

The most common theme throughout the years? The Eagles' sense that Notre Dame either looks down on them or outright looks past them.

Here are some of the highlights:

• The Original: The first meeting between the Irish and the Eagles was in 1975, but it had been in the works for more than a decade. Frank Leahy, who coached both teams and whose name is now on the trophy given to the winning side, hounded Notre Dame athletic director Edward “Moose” Krause to put a game together.

The opening of Schaefer Stadium in Foxborough, plus the NCAA’s decision to lengthen schedules to 11 games allowed it to happen. Notre Dame walked away with a 17-3 win, the game drew an audience of 35 million viewers on ABC, and the rivalry was officially underway.

• The 1983 Liberty Bowl: Notre Dame was 6-5 and some observers didn’t even think they should have made it to a bowl game. Among them was Eagles punter Brian Waldron, who said at the time, “'We’ve got to be playing the legend of Notre Dame. They didn’t make it here on their record.”

That kind of talk worried Eagles coach Jack Bicknell, who said, “I get nervous when I hear them say they want to redeem themselves.” The Irish pulled out a 19-18 win that allowed coach Gerry Faust to hang onto his job for two more years.

• Revenge in ’93: The bitter taste of a 54-7 beating the year before was lingering for the Eagles going into this one. At that point, the series wasn’t very competitive. Notre Dame had won the first four meetings. The No. 12 Eagles could sense the disrespect from South Bend and they used it for fuel. Gordon’s 41-yard field goal not only ruined Notre Dame’s chance at an undefeated season, but it also gave the Eagles some vindication.

Tackle Pete Kendall said, “Who are they laughing at now? They’re not laughing at us, baby.”

• When returning to glory goes wrong: Notre Dame was undefeated again in 2002 when then-coach Ty Willingham decided to have the team wear its green jerseys for the first time in 17 years to signify a “return to glory.” Boy, did that backfire.

Fourth-ranked Notre Dame fumbled seven times and threw two interceptions and the Eagles ran off with a 14-7 win that felt eerily familiar to 1993.

• Roles reversed: In 2007, BC came in as the undefeated No. 4 team in the country and Notre Dame was struggling at 1-5. BC had won four straight Holy Wars and thanks to a 291-yard, two-touchdown performance from Matt Ryan, they made it five in a row with a 27-14 win.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.