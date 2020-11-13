MASCAC becomes fourth New England Division 3 conference to opt out of winter sports due to coronavirus

“The MASCAC Presidents have been continuously observing the pandemic and guidelines from local, state, federal and NCAA officials which has led us to the decision to cancel winter sports competition during the spring semester,” said James Birge, chair of the MASCAC Council of Presidents.

The Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference cancelled its 2020-21 winter season Friday, becoming the fourth Division 3 conference in New England to halt competition to ensure the safety of student-athletes and staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), the New England Men’s and Women’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) and the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) shut down their seasons. On Thursday, the Ivy League became the first Division 1 conference to cancel winter sports.

The MASCAC has eight member schools: Bridgewater State, Fitchburg State, Framingham State, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Salem State, MCLA, Westfield State, and Worcester State.

The sports affected by the cancellation are men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and men’s ice hockey.

“We explored countless scenarios to a find a safe path forward with the evolving recommendations and policies from the NCAA and the state for our winter sport student-athletes,” said MASCAC Commissioner Angela Baumann. “After consultation with our medical staff and athletic directors, the MASCAC Presidents came to the conclusion there is not a way to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and staff with off campus winter competition, the risks are far too great.”

Similar to the fall season, winter sport athletes in the MASCAC can participate in practices and conditioning and training sessions during the spring semester. They will not lose a year of eligibility.

UMass Dartmouth, a Little East Conference member school, competes in the MASCAC for men’s ice hockey along with Plymouth State.

“Though we share in the disappointment this decision creates, the Department of Athletics & Recreation fully supports the action taken by the MASCAC to insure the continued health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” UMass Dartmouth said in a statement.

“The University is exploring avenues to provide ice hockey student-athletes with practice, conditioning and training opportunities in adherence to the NCAA Sports Science Institute’s Resocialization Guidelines during the upcoming Spring 2021 semester to support their physical and mental well-being.”

The Little East said a decision on its winter sports season will be made by Dec. 15.











