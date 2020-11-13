Revolution leading scorer Teal Bunbury has soccer in his blood

"That means I was going to really push him. There was going to be some tough love, and he was going to have to develop a thick skin. He appreciates it now but maybe not then.”

“I remember I was driving him in the car when he said he wanted to be a professional player,” Alex recalled this week. “And I said to him, ‘You know what that means.’

Alex Bunbury grew up playing cricket in Plaisance, Guyana, in the early 1970s. He switched to hockey after his family moved to Canada, before his older brothers got him involved in soccer as a 12-year-old. Alex Bunbury’s son, Teal, was not much older than that when he told his father he was going to become a professional soccer player.

Alex drew on his experience playing for Canada’s national team, West Ham United, CS Maritimo in Portugal, and the Kansas City Wizards of MLS. And Teal took in his father’s teachings, becoming college soccer’s Hermann Trophy winner in 2009, making his US national team debut at age 20, and starting his pro career in Kansas City in 2010.

A decade later, Teal Bunbury leads the Revolution in scoring (8 goals) and has become the team’s “elder statesman,” according to coach Bruce Arena, as they prepare for the MLS playoffs, starting next Friday against the Montreal Impact.





Bunbury, 30, has been immersed in soccer since he can remember. Growing up on the island of Madeira, where his father became CS Maritimo’s all-time leading scorer, Bunbury experienced the day-to-day dealings of the game. Alex turned out to be an influence not only on his son, but on also another footballing youngster: Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He ended up with Nacional [Maritimo’s rival] but all the young boys wanted to be on Maritimo,” Alex said of Ronaldo.

Teal attended Maritimo games alongside other youngsters, Ronaldo included.

“I don’t really remember him, but he definitely would’ve been there at that time,” Teal said. “I just remember how cool it was going to training sessions. I even helped the equipment manager shine players' boots.”

Then there were the matches. Maritimo qualified for the UEFA Cup, competing against the likes of Juventus, Ronaldo’s current employer and former team of Welsh great John Charles, who coached Alex in Canada. In Alex’s last UEFA match, Maritimo was eliminated on penalty kicks by Leeds United. Alex led off Maritimo’s shootout successfully, after Leeds had scored on a penalty by Alf-Inge Haaland, whose son, Erling, is now setting Bundesliga records.

“There is a passion there like no other,” Alex said. “And that’s where Teal got his passion for the game, on the island of Madeira.”

But an athlete’s playing career does not last forever, and after six years on the Ilha Jardim (Garden Island), Alex joined the Wizards for his final two pro seasons, winning the MLS Cup in 2000.

“They were playing at Arrowhead, this massive stadium, and I was this hyper little kid running around the locker room,” Teal said. “Preki, Chris Henderson, Peter Vermes [US national team players] were there.”

Kansas City defeated the Chicago Fire, 1-0, in the 2000 MLS Cup final at RFK Stadium. A year later, Alex retired to begin a coaching career.

Teal followed in his father’s footsteps and won the MLS Cup with Sporting Kansas City in 2013, the Bunburys becoming the first father-son pair to win the title.

But Teal’s playing time had been reduced following knee surgery, and the Revolution acquired him in exchange for a draft choice before the 2014 season. The move paid off, Bunbury helping the Revolution reach the 2014 MLS Cup final, and going on to become the team’s fourth-leading career scorer with 50 goals in all competitions.

He was groomed to be a No. 9, a target forward whose primary tasks are to provide hold-up play and score goals, like his father, but Teal has displayed an exceptional ability to fill varied positions.

“Playing out wide, the No. 1 objective is not to score goals, it’s to help out defensively, and he’s willing to do that,” Alex said. “He led the team in scoring and didn’t play as an out-and-out goal scorer. He’s doing a lot of selfless work defensively. That should tell you what he’s about as a person and a player.”





Teal, wife Kaity, and their two daughters seem to have found a home in New England.

Now, besides preparing for the postseason, Bunbury is involved with Teal’s Turkey Club, which will provide aid for families via the Providence Rescue Mission.

“We have a Bible study group once a week and [decided] that instead of talking the talk we would walk the walk,” Bunbury said. “We need people caring for each other, and we’re opening up the conversation when we’re out there doing things.”

When Bunbury was helping the Revolution reach the 2014 MLS Cup final, the future seemed bright. The Revolution have not won a postseason game since, but ambitions remain high, according to Bunbury.

“We can’t be satisfied just making it into playoffs, as nice an accomplishment as that is,” Bunbury said. “We want to win a championship for this organization.”

The Revolution faltered in the final game of the regular season, a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union that dropped them to eighth place, requiring a play-in game.

“It’s one more game, so I don’t think it’s crazy that we think we can [win a title],” Bunbury said. “But we have to get ready for Montreal and we’re not looking ahead.”





The Bunburys returned to Madeira in January for the first time as a family, the occasion being the wedding of Teal’s sister, actress/model Kylie Bunbury.

“Little risky flying in, but the island is unbelievable, great food, everything,” Teal said.

The next Bunbury in line for soccer success is 15-year-old Mataeo, who is playing for Sporting Kansas City’s academy team.

“People say [soccer] is in your blood,” Teal said. “And you can have talent and all good influences, but if you don’t have discipline, the proper mind-set, do the work, you won’t take it to the next level. I was always a hard worker and I’ll continue to do that."