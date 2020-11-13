Steelers expect Ben Roethlisberger will be ready to go Sunday

While McDonald is definitely out, Roethlisberger and the others practicing virtually will be OK to play provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

Roethlisberger is one of four Steelers who have spent the week in self-quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams , running back Jaylen Samuels , and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins all participated virtually this week due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Friday he anticipates Roethlisberger to be cleared in time for what Tomlin described as an extended walk-through practice on Saturday.

Tate apologizes to Judge, Giants

New York Giants receiver Golden Tate apologized for an outburst that caused coach Joe Judge to leave him home before last week’s game at Washington.

Tate said he “just got caught up in the moment” when he twice screamed “throw me the ball” into cameras during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 2.

Judge and Tate had a lengthy conversation earlier this week in hopes of moving on. It’s unclear whether Tate will play Sunday against Philadelphia. He injured a knee late in practice Thursday and was listed as questionable Friday.

“If you know me and you know my game, I play with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion and I just got caught up in the moment,” Tate said. “I was wrong to draw attention to myself. I take full responsibility for that. I handled it the wrong way, and again, brought negative attention to our organization. It was something that won’t happen again.”

Tate’s wife, Elise, added to the stir the following day by complaining on social media that her husband was being underutilized despite being open. Tate said he was unaware at the time she was making those comments.

“In my wife’s defense, she is and will always be my biggest fan,” he said. “I disagree with her taking it public, but … I will always have her back. I know that she was, in her mind, protecting me, and she was calling it how she saw it without having spoken to me or understood what had happened prior to that.”

Tate, 32, is in the second year of a four-year, $37.5 million deal with the Giants, his fourth team in the last eight years. He has been targeted 29 times this season, catching 22 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

Nagy won’t call plays

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in an effort to lift an offense that ranks among the NFL’s worst. Nagy announced the decision after practice on Friday, saying it was a difficult and necessary move to make. The Bears (5-4) have lost three in a row heading into their game against the Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday night. It’s not clear if the change is just for one week or a permanent switch … Kyle Fuller is drawing quite the task for his first start since 2017 as he steps into the middle of the Seattle Seahawks offensive line. Fuller is expected to start at center Sunday when the Seahawks face Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle ruled out center Ethan Pocic because of a concussion Friday. Fuller started two games with Houston during his rookie season but hasn’t appeared in a game since 2018 other than on special teams.

Bosa out for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Miami Dolphins. Bosa suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of the Chargers' 31-30 loss at Denver on Nov. 1. Running back Justin Jackson is also out for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury … Four Dolphins assistant coaches will miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers because of COVID-19 protocols. Sidelined will be defensive line coach Marion Hobby, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith, and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, the team said. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, and reserve receiver Matt Cole went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and might also miss the Chargers game … The San Francisco 49ers will have to wait at least one more game to get receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field but will have Kendrick Bourne available when they visit New Orleans. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel has been ruled out for a third straight game since injuring his hamstring on Oct. 25 against New England. The Niners also will have rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the field after he missed last week as a “high risk” close contact with Bourne after his positive coronavirus test … The Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list after shutting down their facility and delaying practice to do contact tracing, an unexpected disruption two days before they host Houston. Hubbard had started Cleveland’s past three games at right guard for Wyatt Teller, who is expected back after missing three games with a strained calf.