UMass Lowell announces positive COVID-19 tests within men’s basketball team

The UMass Lowell men’s basketball team, its season scheduled to start in less than two weeks, halted team activities last week after two members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The school made the announcement on Friday night, noting that there have been no new positive cases since the initial pair. In isolation and quarantine since, the River Hawks remain on track to resume their normal schedule and practices next Wednesday. The team is among 40 scheduled to be a part of the Bubbleville hub event at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, a 45-game, 11-day extravaganza in which UML is, according to reports, in line to play Florida as the fourth game on Nov. 25, its opening day.