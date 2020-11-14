71-year-old Dorchester man arrested on child rape charges at Mattapan church

A 71-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Friday at a church in Mattapan on multiple counts of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, according to Boston police.
George Swain was arrested by the Boston police Crimes Against Children Unit in cooperation with the Child Protection Unit of the Suffolk district attorney’s office, police said in a statement.
The arrest took place at 1218 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan, police said. That is the address of Greater Victory Temple, according to the Pentecostal church’s website. Church officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday evening.
Swain is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
The Crimes Against Children Unit is continuing to investigate the allegations against Swain, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 617-343-6183 or by calling the anonymous tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.