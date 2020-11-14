71-year-old Dorchester man arrested on child rape charges at Mattapan church

A 71-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Friday at a church in Mattapan on multiple counts of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, according to Boston police.

George Swain was arrested by the Boston police Crimes Against Children Unit in cooperation with the Child Protection Unit of the Suffolk district attorney’s office, police said in a statement.

The arrest took place at 1218 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan, police said. That is the address of Greater Victory Temple, according to the Pentecostal church’s website. Church officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday evening.