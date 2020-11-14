Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman 60 miles off coast of Martha’s Vineyard

An injured fisherman was rescued 60 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard Friday evening, according to the Coast Guard.
The 50-year-old crew member of Persistence, a commercial fishing vessel, was taken to Providence Hospital, the Coast Guard said in a statement Saturday.
The Coast Guard said they received a notification at about 6 p.m. Friday from the crew stating that a member was “displaying stroke-like symptoms and requested assistance.”
The fisherman was hoisted at about 7:30 p.m. by a Coast Guard helicopter crew and taken to the hospital, the statement read.
No further information was immediately available.
#BravoZulu to AIRSTA Cape Cod for their successful #medevac of a crewmember from the commercial F/V PERSISTANCE yesterday evening. The crewmember was then transferred to Providence Hospital for further evaluation.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 14, 2020
Read the full release here: https://t.co/1BMEG6isa8 #SAR pic.twitter.com/bT0H1PgmIh
