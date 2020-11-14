fb-pixel

Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman 60 miles off coast of Martha’s Vineyard

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated November 14, 2020, 48 minutes ago

An injured fisherman was rescued 60 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard Friday evening, according to the Coast Guard.

The 50-year-old crew member of Persistence, a commercial fishing vessel, was taken to Providence Hospital, the Coast Guard said in a statement Saturday.

The Coast Guard said they received a notification at about 6 p.m. Friday from the crew stating that a member was “displaying stroke-like symptoms and requested assistance.”

The fisherman was hoisted at about 7:30 p.m. by a Coast Guard helicopter crew and taken to the hospital, the statement read.

No further information was immediately available.

