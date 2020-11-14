Expect wind and rain Sunday night, including strong gusts, and then colder temperatures

Overall, it’s just a typical November weekend, and we will see action in the weather to finish it out. A cold front approaching the area Sunday will pass offshore early Monday morning.

But, although I am writing this on Saturday, it’s really Sunday night when the weather turns interesting and potentially stormy for a few hours. There could even be some November thunderstorms at night, not a common occurrence.

The sun returned for a time on Saturday morning with a gentle northerly breeze and colder air in place, and then clouds moved in.

There’s quite a bit of upper-level energy with this frontal system to the point that we could see some brief heavy downpours Sunday evening and winds gusting over 40 miles an hour.

A line of strong wind gusts is forecast to push across New England on Sunday Night. COD Weather

Winds of this magnitude are strong enough to create a few scattered power outages. I’m expecting most areas to see no more than a third of an inch of rain. I don’t think the power outages will widespread, but trees still have their leaves, especially over Cape Cod, damage is likely in at least a few spots.

The loop below shows the rain showers moving into the area Sunday evening and coming to an end around or just after midnight. Notice the blue areas behind this weather system over New York and Pennsylvania representing snow showers across the great lakes and in the hillier terrain of that region.

A line of showers approaches the region on Sunday evening. COD Weather

Behind this weather system look for colder air to arrive with temperatures below average right through Thursday morning.

In addition to the stormy weather Sunday night, tides are also very high. There could be some minor splash-over at the time of high tide Sunday night on the south side of the cape, although the tide will higher Sunday afternoon when winds won’t be as gusty.

Some of the highest tides of the season are occurring this weekend. NOAA (CUSTOM_CREDIT)

Next week’s chill will be accompanied by dry weather, and I don’t look for any precipitation into next weekend. That means there will be plenty of time to clean up the leaves that will be on the ground after this upcoming wind event.

Some of the coldest weather in the country compared to the November average will be in New England next week. NOAA



