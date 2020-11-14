Man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Back Bay

Williams then allegedly fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Officers responded at 12:24 p.m. Friday to a call for a bank robbery in progress in the area of 575 Boylston St. According to police, Stephen Williams, 57 , of Boston, allegedly passed a note to a bank teller implying he was armed.

A Boston police officer working a detail arrested a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Back Bay and fled on foot, police said Saturday.

Officers were provided a detailed description of the suspect, which was shared with other officers and units that responded.

A short time later, an officer who was working a detail in the area of 650 Albany St. in the South End observed a man matching the description of the suspect and attempted to stop him, police said.

After a brief foot chase, the officer placed Williams in custody without incident.

Williams will be arraigned on a charge of armed robbery in Boston Municipal Court, police said.