Marlborough soldier among five killed in Egypt helicopter crash

A Marlborough officer was among five US Army members killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula, the Army announced Saturday.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, was part of peacekeeping operations with the United Nation’s “Multinational Force and Observers” mission when the UH-60 helicopter crashed, according to a press release.
The other American service members killed in the crash were Captain Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas,. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, N.C., Staff Sergeant Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio, and Sergeant Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Ill., the Army said.
Two “partner nation service members” were also killed, according to the Department of Defense
“Yesterday we recognized the sacrifice of millions of American veterans who have defended our nation for generations, and today we are tragically reminded of the last full measure our uniformed warriors may pay for their service,” Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said in a statement announcing the crash Thursday, the day after Veterans Day.
“I extend the Department’s condolences to the families, friends and teammates of these service members.”
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, the Army said.
