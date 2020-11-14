Marlborough soldier among five killed in Egypt helicopter crash

A Marlborough officer was among five US Army members killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in the Sinai Peninsula, the Army announced Saturday.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, was part of peacekeeping operations with the United Nation’s “Multinational Force and Observers” mission when the UH-60 helicopter crashed, according to a press release.

The other American service members killed in the crash were Captain Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas,. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, N.C., Staff Sergeant Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio, and Sergeant Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Ill., the Army said.