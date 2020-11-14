Police searching for man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Gardner

The car, which police said was driven by “a heavy set white man,” appeared to be lost. It went out of sight, but then drove back toward the woman, the statement said.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a silver four-door sedan slowly passed by a 30-year-old woman who was walking near 125 Park St., police said in the statement.

Gardner police are searching for a man who allegedly reached out the window of his car and assaulted a woman on a street in Gardner Friday afternoon, officials said in a statement.

The driver, who appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old, stopped the car across from the victim and yelled at her. According to police, he then asked the woman to come closer to him, saying that he could not hear her response.

The victim approached the car and, after the man made an unspecified comment to her, tried to walk away, according to the statement.

The man reached out of his window and allegedly grabbed the woman by her shirt, police said. She was able to free herself from the man’s grip and flee without injury, police said.

Police are looking for the man, who has brown hair, a buzz cut and was clean-shaven, the statement said. The incident appears to be isolated, but residents are advised to be cautious.

“At this time, there have been no similar incidents reported but we still urge all community members to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” police said in the statement.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Gardner Police Department at 978-632-5600.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com.