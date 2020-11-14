Protesters at State House support Trump, while others at rallies denounce him

Supporters of President Trump in Boston Saturday joined with protests in several cities around the country to buttress the president, who was defeated in the national election by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. earlier this month.

About 125 people marched around the State House, shouting slogans like “four more years" and waving Trump flags. A smaller group of about 50 counterprotesters, some drifting up from a small rally on Boston Common, chanted “Dump Trump" and “Black Lives Matter.”

The two groups faced off for over an hour, with shoving occasionally breaking out, before police ultimately separated them and allowed Trump supporters to leave. Boston police spokesman Officer Stephen McNulty said that no arrests had been made.