Somerville woman shot in the leg while sleeping next to her 6-year-old child

A 44-year-old Somerville woman was shot in the leg as she slept in her bed next to her 6-year-old child early Saturday morning, police said.
Somerville police received multiple 911 calls and a Shotspotter activation around 3:20 a.m. reporting that about eight shots had been fired in the area of 500 Mystic Ave., according to a police report obtained by the Globe.
Another 911 call then came in reporting that the woman had been shot in her right leg while asleep with her child in a Somerville Housing Authority development on Memorial Road, the police report said. No other injuries were reported.
Officers found one live round, two shell casings, and about four bullet fragments in the courtyard outside the woman’s apartment, and they saw that four or five bullets had hit her window and air conditioner, according to the report.
No further information was immediately available.
