Somerville woman shot in the leg while sleeping next to her 6-year-old child

A 44-year-old Somerville woman was shot in the leg as she slept in her bed next to her 6-year-old child early Saturday morning, police said.

Somerville police received multiple 911 calls and a Shotspotter activation around 3:20 a.m. reporting that about eight shots had been fired in the area of 500 Mystic Ave., according to a police report obtained by the Globe.

Another 911 call then came in reporting that the woman had been shot in her right leg while asleep with her child in a Somerville Housing Authority development on Memorial Road, the police report said. No other injuries were reported.