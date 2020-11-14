Teen identified as driver killed in South Deerfield fatal crash

An 18-year-old man has been identified as the driver killed Friday morning in a crash in South Deerfield , according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
Shortly before 5 a.m., Cole Baranoski, of South Deerfield, was ejected from the car he was driving at the intersection of Mill Village and Lee roads, according to a statement from the Northwestern district attorney’s office Saturday morning.
Baranoski was brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where he was pronounced dead.
Two passengers in the car were brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, the statement said. One passenger was later released and one remains in stable condition at the hospital.
Advertisement
State Police and Deerfield police are investigating the cause of the crash, the statement said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.