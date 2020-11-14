Teen identified as driver killed in South Deerfield fatal crash

An 18-year-old man has been identified as the driver killed Friday morning in a crash in South Deerfield , according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Cole Baranoski, of South Deerfield, was ejected from the car he was driving at the intersection of Mill Village and Lee roads, according to a statement from the Northwestern district attorney’s office Saturday morning.

Baranoski was brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where he was pronounced dead.