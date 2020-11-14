The history of political projections began with the Globe’s Charles Taylor

And though news outlets have been making projections for two centuries, the modern system for predicting election outcomes — many of the very methods that Donald Trump and his lawyers say created a fake-news consensus on this month’s election — has its origin in the newsroom of The Boston Globe.

The television networks called the 1980 election for Ronald Reagan while Americans still were voting on the West Coast, in Hawaii, and in Alaska. They called Florida for Al Gore on Election Night 2000 only to declare George W. Bush the victor 36 days later. And last week they declared Pennsylvania, and the presidency, for Joe Biden.

It was Charles Taylor — remembered for his groundbreaking innovations that welcomed women, children, and immigrants to newspaper pages with content specifically aimed at them — who set in motion the contemporary method of election projections. By meticulously collecting the trace elements of politics, scouring precinct results throughout Massachusetts, entering them on color-coded slips of paper, and then comparing them election after election, Taylor — who became the Globe’s publisher in 1873, the year after the newspaper was founded — saw election trends that escaped the untrained eye.

Charles H. Taylor as he looked in 1873, when at age 27, he became publisher of the Globe. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

General Taylor, a veteran of the Civil War who enlisted with the Union Army at 16, might be regarded as the founding father of the modern newspaper, adding stocks, sports, and women’s news to the customary fare of the journals of the day. But his most enduring contribution may have been those colored slips — for years kept as souvenirs in the Globe’s newsroom but apparently discarded in one of the newspaper’s relocations — that he assembled, and then arranged, to help him and Globe editors who succeeded him determine the results of an election.

“The Globe was able to tame the mass of information flowing through the newsroom with specially designed organizational tools,” wrote Ira F. Chinoy, a professor at the University of Maryland whose PhD thesis is perhaps the most comprehensive examination of news outlets’ election projections.

Here’s how the Taylor system worked:

Over the course of years, Taylor assembled minute political information — think of the Globe as a pre-computer database — that tracked trends in Massachusetts voting down to the precinct level. When the returns flowed in from Bay State cities and towns, the Election Day results would be compared with previous results.

Where there was a diversion — a precinct, say, in Salem, that went Republican last time but where the GOP margin was smaller this time, or even went Democratic — then the Taylor method would suggest fresh, perhaps unseen Democratic strength. And where there was amplification — a Dorchester precinct with a small Democratic margin last time, for example, showing a slight uptick in Democratic returns — then the Taylor acolytes identified a trend in that direction.

Globe reporters would check with town-based sources all night, and editors would keep a sharp eye for areas where the vote count was late, or where it was incomplete, or where there were irregularities. Some assumptions were employed — the number of votes a Democrat needed for his margin in Boston, for example, or how specific suburbs had to perform for a Republican to prevail.

It was one part art, one part science, one part experience — and a big part judgment. “The figures, localized, told the political specialist as much as a chart tells a navigator,” Louis M. Lyons wrote in “Newspaper Story,” his 1971 history of the Globe.

Mustachioed and sporting a slender pince-nez, Taylor presided over the projection operation from 1883 through the 1920 election of Warren G. Harding as president and Governor Calvin Coolidge of Massachusetts as vice president. He urged caution; it would not do to declare a winner at deadline time if the candidate were merely ahead, and so the verb “leading” often appeared in Globe headlines. But most of the time the street-sales editions of the Globe had unambiguous projected results.

“When, as often happens, a candidate runs second in the returns us all evening,” wrote James Morgan, for decades the Globe’s top political savant, “it does take nerve to keep putting out the statement that he will come in first on the full returns in the morning.”

And yet that is what the Taylor method prescribed. It allowed the Globe to divert from the pack nationally and resist declaring Charles Evans Hughes the victor over President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. It permitted the Globe to declare Senator Henry Cabot Lodge’s reelection in 1922, when the consensus was that his Democratic rival, Colonel William Gaston, had prevailed.

But the Taylor method’s greatest validation came with the triumph of Governor Leverett Saltonstall, a Republican, in 1940, a year when Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his Democratic colleague, Senator David I. Walsh, breezed to victory in Massachusetts. That year the Globe system detected telling breaks in the Democratic wave. The rival Boston Post was sure that Attorney General Paul A. Dever would win, and said so. Saltonstall, and in newspaper-war terms the Globe, won by about one-quarter of a percentage point. It would be another eight years before Dever would finally sit in the governor’s chair on Beacon Hill.

David M. Shribman, previously the Washington bureau chief for the Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.