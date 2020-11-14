Trump is looking like the thing that wouldn’t leave

As we’ve seen for the last four years, Trump can only succeed in one political race: the race to the bottom.

It’s as if the deranged captain of his foundering ship — his ship of state — knowing he cannot survive, is attempting to drag the entire vessel of American democracy down with him.

Donald Trump’s unreality TV show on the evening of Nov. 5, in which he made baseless claims of election fraud, was the most pathetic performance in the 230-year history of the American presidency.

Roger Pelliciotti





Marblehead





In 2000, with much evidence of Republican voter suppression in Florida, and after Vice President Al Gore and Senator Joseph Lieberman had won the nationwide popular vote, both of these amiable and self-effacing politicians at least wanted it looked into, and then Gore graciously conceded and helped facilitate the transition to the administration of George W. Bush. Yet contrary to all that had transpired, the Republicans at the time taunted Gore and his running mate as “Sore Loserman.”

Now, 20 years later, President Trump, a narcissist who hates losing (and “losers”), and without a shred of evidence, rejects President-elect Joe Biden’s demonstrably clean and fair — and large — election victory, and obstructs the transition, imperiling national security. Why isn’t the first word from Republicans about Trump — this time accurately, and and on the worst and most awful scale in American history — that he is the biggest and most embarrassing “Sore Loserman” ever?

James Adler

Cambridge





Dear Mr. Trump: I’d like to offer advice that you might consider. You have exceeded all expectations. You have fooled the media, pollsters, and pundits, with more than 72 million loyal supporters voting for you. It’s time to go out on top. Please don’t upend the country with a nasty fight that will have no winners. Aaron Burr emerged the victor from his duel with Alexander Hamilton, but did he really win?

Robert S. Brown

Newton





It seems that journalists are consumed with explaining why the lawsuits being filed on behalf of the president will not work. Lawyers, law professors, and pundits have made it clear that Donald Trump will not be successful.

But that’s not the point. I believe that the purpose of the lawsuits is to distract citizens from the real threat to our democracy: Trump’s appointments to the Department of Defense and any future firings and hirings in the intelligence and defense communities.

I fear that these appointees will protect Trump from being escorted out of the White House on Jan. 20. These Trump loyalists will prevent a lawfully elected president from being installed as our leader. They will allow troops to put down the protests that will certainly occur. They will allow protesters to be jailed. They may, with support from judges installed in the last four years, allow journalists and politicians to be jailed. They may find reasons to censor the press.

All this has happened elsewhere. Isn’t it possible that it can happen here?

And why aren’t we talking about it?

Barbara Govendo

Hopkinton