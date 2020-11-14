Home of the Week: A twisty Cambridge condo featured on HGTV, in Dwell magazine

The home is on the market for $869,900.

Style Modern, contemporary condo

Year built 2006

Square feet 1,206

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Water/sewer Public

Condo fee $95 a month

Taxes $4,618 (2020)

It looks like a 3-D puzzle nearing completion, this truly contemporary home in North Cambridge. Instead of floors rigidly stacked like a layered cake, this home has three rotated boxes of roughly 16 by 22 feet, a design by architects Beat Schenk and Chaewon Kim. The exterior (and many of the spaces inside) are clad in marine plywood, and narrow rectangular windows ensure privacy.

The detached condo, known as “X-Small,” is one of four contemporary homes the architects built on two lots, and it was featured on HGTV and in Dwell magazine. A boardwalk leads to the front door, which opens into the first of four levels (there is a basement), and the design features that echo throughout the home are on display: a mix of white and plywood walls, plywood or Carrara marble floors, skylights, and crisp angles.

There are no windows on the first floor, but custom skylights in all four corners shower natural light into the space and a glass door off the kitchen opens to the crushed-stone yard. This floor plan hosts a dining area directly inside the front door, and on the other side of the stairs sits the kitchen, where the brushed stainless-steel cabinets, appliances, and sink hug the outer wall. The dining area and kitchen have white marble flooring and recessed lighting and are 148 square feet and 155 square feet, respectively. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove. The upper cabinets offer opaque sliding doors.

Advertisement

A stairwell clad in marine plywood bisects the space. The second level features an office, a full bathroom, and the home’s second bedroom. Big sliding doors afford access to the latter and when closed make the room seem hidden. The 135-square-foot bedroom, now outfitted with twin beds, has a window, skylights, and a marine plywood floor.

Advertisement

Across the way, the full bath offers a tub/shower combination with a Carrara marble surround and floor, marine plywood walls, and a single vanity.

An office with a window, marine plywood walls, and built-in bookcases completes this level.

The stairwell continues to the third floor, which is devoted to the 322-square-foot owner suite. A poster bed currently occupies prime bed real estate near one of the room’s two windows and underneath a skylight. On the opposite wall is the stacked washer/dryer. The flooring is plywood. An angled frosted-glass window separates the bedroom area from an en-suite bath with a sink, a Carrara marble floor, and a doorless shower with a Carrara marble surround and a rain shower head. The bathroom does not have a vanity.

The living room, 257 square feet, occupies the home’s lowest level. Small windows and recessed lighting brighten the space. The flooring is Carrara marble, and the walls are a corresponding white.

The home comes with parking for one vehicle.

Ed Greable of Keller Williams Realty in Cambridge has the listing.

See more photos of the home below:

The floor plan for the third level. Jed Armour/BostonREP

The laundry facilities are located in the owner suite. Jed Armour/BostonREP

Sliding doors open to the second bedroom. Jed Armour/BostonREP

A view of the owner suite from the stairs. Jed Armour/BostonREP

A view of the sliding doors to the secondary bedroom from the landing. Jed Armour/BostonREP

A view of the office from the second-floor landing. Jed Armour/BostonREP

The owner suite bath. Jed Armour/BostonREP

The floor plan for the second level. Jed Armour/BostonREP

Another view of the living room. Jed Armour/BostonREP

The kitchen has marble flooring. Jed Armour/BostonREP

The floor plan for the first level. Jed Armour/BostonREP

The dining area. Jed Armour/BostonREP

The floor plan for the basement. Jed Armour/BostonREP

The sitting area in the owner suite. Jed Armour/BostonREP

The guest bath. Jed Armour/BostonREP

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.