BC’s offensive line getting used to new offensive scheme

But a bit of musical chairs has put players in different spots along the line, forcing them to learn different roles. Plus a new system designed to emphasize the passing game put a premium on pass protection rather than the mauling run-blocking the Eagles had been accustomed to for so long.

The Eagles' offensive line was considered a strength coming into the season with four starters returning.

The part of the Boston College’s offense that’s taken the longest to jell is also the unit that seemingly came in with the most continuity.

Even when things looked rocky early in the season, center Alec Lindstrom figured it would eventually come together.

“O-line is so different from everything else,” Lindstrom said. “It’s five guys having to work as one to really get there. Even though we had four guys coming back, and only one new guy coming in, we really switched around. So it’s a lot. It’s a big learning process, especially for O-line. That’s why younger guys, freshmen, you don’t see as many freshmen starting at O-line because you’ve got to learn it and it’s really a mental chemistry thing because it’s five guys working together.”

The turning point came last month against Virginia Tech. The Eagles rushed for a modest 90 yards in a loss to the Hokies, but it was a springboard for the 264 rushing yards they piled up the following week in a rout of Georgia Tech. After being held to just 67 yards in a loss to Clemson, the Eagles put up 191 yards on the ground in beating Syracuse.

“I just think it’s starting to click, and they’re starting to play together,” coach Jeff Hafley said. “I think it’s even more than just guys switching positions, I think it’s just playing the scheme. You can see their combinations are climbing up and doing a nice job, they’re all on the same page. What a lot of people fail to mention is we drop back and we throw the football. We keep the quarterback in the pocket. It’s timing, it’s rhythm, it’s progression reads, which requires our offensive line to pass protect, which you don’t really see much in college football these days.”

While there might have been growing pains, Hafley said there are benefits to having a line learn a scheme they’ll eventually see at the next level.

“College football is RPO, quick game, quarterback movements in third down getting some dropbacks,” Hafley said. "Those guys had to spend a lot of time working on their pass protection. It’s not like it’s 50 plays and 45 run plays. Now we have the cumulative reps, and over time, what you’re seeing is that it’s starting to get better.

“I think what that also does, is that prepares these guys for the next level. They’re learning how to play the position like they’re asked to play at the next level, which is why I love this offense, which is why I love the scheme.”

Honoring Crowther

BC makes sure Welles Crowther’s name lives on years after the former Eagles soccer player died in an attempt to rescue victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York.

In his first year at BC, Hafley showed his team footage of Crowther on 9/11 to remind them of his sacrifice.

“I wanted to make sure that everybody knew what he did, and everybody knew the sacrifice and everybody knew what type of man he was.”

For the annual Red Bandana game Saturday, the Eagles donned never-before-worn uniforms designed by Under Armor with the same pattern accenting the numbers on their jerseys. But Hafley said remembering Crowther went beyond what they wore.

“This isn’t just about wearing the colors or wearing a different uniform or putting on a bandana,” Hafley said. "It’s what it represents, representing the ultimate sacrifice, and that’s a special moment. The guy made the ultimate sacrifice, the guy gave up his life for other people that he doesn’t even know.

“We talked about that back in training camp because I felt like it was the time to do it. It’s an honor for me just to be part of something that’s so special, truthfully. I’m very grateful for that opportunity.”

Another clean slate

The Eagles once again tested negative as a team for COVID-19, running the number of tests without a positive to 7,000.

But BC athletics has made one distinction in their reporting.

When the team returned for workouts in June, one player tested positive after the first round of COVID testing. That player arrived on campus with the virus.

For that reason, the Eagles slightly tweaked their report to acknowledge that no player has tested positive since the Eagles returned to school.

Defensive back Michael Palmer was sidelined because of a hamstring injury he sustained against Syracuse. Palmer had played in seven games and made four starts with 25 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who was also banged up against Syracuse and left the game early, returned against Notre Dame after practicing Thursday.

The Eagles unavailable list included linebackers Vinny DePalma and Joe Sparacio, running back Pat Garwo, defensive backs Tyler Days, Connor Grieco, Jio Holmes, and Steve Lubischer, defensive linemen Izaiah Henderson and Bryce Morais, tight ends Joey Luchetti and Hans Lillis, and receivers Kobay White, and Ethon Williams.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.