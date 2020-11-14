Jon Rahm done in by ugly double bogey

He took a drop, but not before turning away from the cameras, pantomiming that he was breaking a club over his leg, and muttering quite loudly to himself in Spanish. He would actually make an excellent next shot, reaching the green through the trees, before two-putting to leave the hellscape that dropped him six back of leader and playing partner Dustin Johnson .

With two of the worst shots of his life on the 570-yard par-5, Rahm carded a double-bogey 7. First, he topped a 3-wood, getting about 95 yards on his second shot. Then, he slammed his next shot off a pine tree, sending the ball into a thicket of shrubs.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jon Rahm is one of the best golfers in the world, but on the eighth hole of the Masters Saturday, he looked like your average weekend duffer.

Here’s what the colorful Rahm had to say when asked to describe a round in which he shot par, leaving him at 9 under and seven shots out of the lead.

“Seriously? How would I describe? Pretty awful,” said the world’s second-ranked golfer. "I mean, playing good golf, got a great mud ball on 8, a great mud ball on 18, and I didn’t make a single putt. No way I can be happy about it. The golf course was there for scoring, I was playing good, and couldn’t take advantage of anything.

“That’s all I can say. Fought my ass off at the end to try to salvage an under par round, and I couldn’t. Hit some decent drives down the stretch and — besides 17 — and couldn’t really get it done. Simple as that. Really far back to start [Sunday], that’s all I can say. I’ve got to hope to shoot a miracle score to have a chance.”

Returning the green jacket

It seems Tiger Woods won’t be holding onto the green jacket for another year.

Woods had a busy Saturday, playing eight holes in the morning to finish the second round, then shooting an even-par 72 in Round 3. He was not able to move enough to be in contention, finishing at 5 under, tied for 20th.

Woods, the defending champion, was asked if he’d considered the emotions of giving the jacket to someone else.

“I have not,” he admitted. “Today was a long, tough day for me, but I have not thought about tomorrow yet. I was focused on trying to get myself in contention going into tomorrow. Just found out that the tee times are going to be a bit early tomorrow and going off two tees, so I . . . certainly will be part of the early part of the split and get after it tomorrow.

"We’ll see how emotional it’ll be after tomorrow’s round.”

Bryson DeChambeau made just one bogey in his third round on Saturday, a significant improvement from the seven -- including a double bogey -- he made in the second round. Jamie Squire/Getty

DeChambeau not quite himself

After struggling just to make the cut at the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau said he’s not feeling well and even got tested for COVID-19 again to ensure it wasn’t anything serious.

DeChambeau, who was the betting favorite to win the Masters after a dominating triumph at the US Open, closed out his second round Saturday morning with a 2-over-par 74.

That left him at even-par 144 through 36 holes — right on the cut line and a whopping nine shots off the lead.

“Not good, to say the least,” DeChambeau said before heading back out for the third round. “As I kept going through the round, I started getting a little dizzy. I don’t know what was going on, a little something weird.”

DeChambeau played 12 holes in the second round Friday before play was halted by darkness. He then got tested to make sure he didn’t have the illness caused by the coronavirus. It was negative.

“I had to do the right thing and make sure there was nothing more serious than that,” he said. “I don’t know what it is or what happened, but these past couple days, I’ve felt really, really odd and just not 100 percent.”

DeChambeau, who is capable of hitting drives approaching 400 yards, raised eyebrows when he said he considered par at Augusta National to be 67 instead of 72. The bulked-up player hasn’t lived up his boasts.

DeChambeau had a double-bogey 7 at the 13th hole Thursday when he hit his ball into some azalea bushes. He took another 7 on Friday at No. 3 — a triple bogey at the shortest par-4 on the course — when his ball plugged deeply in the wet rough and couldn’t be found within the three-minute time limit.

“I just feel kind of dull and numb out there, just not fully aware of everything, and making some silly, silly mistakes for sure,” DeChambeau said.

A gallery guard found the lost ball about 10 minutes after DeChambeau took a penalty and hit another tee shot, which seemed to shake the player even more.

“I mean, it definitely throws you for a loop when the guy goes and gives you the ball on the fourth tee box, ‘Oh, I found it,’ ” DeChambeau said. "You know, I struggle whenever we know it’s in that area and it’s all wet and it’s a plugged lie, guaranteed.

“I’m like, ‘Well, I know it’s in this area that’s plugged, so I would think I would get some relief,’ but clearly not. The three minutes was up, so I took a penalty and went back to the tee box and proceeded to hit in the same spot and had a really bad lie after that.”

DeChambeau was clearly shaken by the first two rounds.

“It just seems like there’s a lot of things going not in the right way,” he said. “I’ve certainly played worse golf than this and won golf tournaments. So, you know, it’s one of those things where it’s golf. You can’t control everything as much as you try.”

DeChambeau, who shot a 3-under 69 in the third round, said he intended more extensive testing after the Masters.

“Every time I’d bend over and come back up, I’d like lose my stance a little bit,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on. I’ve got to go and do some bloodwork and get checked out and figure out what’s going on for this offseason.”

Although DeChambeau barely made the cut after bogeying the final two holes. But he sounded more concerned about his health than his golf game.

“There’s like something in my stomach that’s just not doing well,” he said. “It’s more of just [being] very dizzy, and I’ve got a pain in my stomach, so I don’t know. Just some weird stuff going on.”

Poor day for Mickelson

It was a tough day for Lefty.

Phil Mickelson struggled to a 7-over 79 in the third round, matching the worst score of his Masters career.

The 50-year-old three-time winner came into the day hoping to surge into contention after shooting 5-under 139 through 36 holes. But Mickelson fell apart on Moving Day, making bogeys on five of the first seven holes. A triple-bogey 8 at the 15th finished any hopes of salvaging a respectable score.

Mickelson drove into a batch of pine trees, then actually went backward when his second shot ricocheted off one of the trees. He pitched out into the rough, only to swat his next shot over the green, the ball rolling into the pond on the 16th hole.

Mickelson also shot 79 in the second round of the 2016 and 2018 tournaments.

Cut to the chase

Jordan Spieth and Rafael Cabrera Bello both had a chance to knock a bunch of people out of the weekend, including each other.

The cut line was even-par 144, the lowest ever at the Masters.

Cabrera Bello finished out the second round on No. 9, while Spieth completed his round about the same time on the adjacent 18th hole. If either had made a birdie, the other would’ve missed the cut — along with nine other players.

Spieth never had a chance at a birdie after hitting his drive into a tree. In fact, he needed to make a testy 15-foot putt just to save par and maintain his chances of making the cut.

He then went over to watch Cabrera Bello, whose second shot missed the green to the left. He could’ve made birdie with a chip-in, but settled for a short par putt that meant the Spaniard, Spieth, and those other nine players all got to play the final two rounds.

Spieth and Cabrera Bello were paired together for the third round.

The cut drama came up as they waited to tee off.

“I was saying, ‘Don’t chip it in,’ ” Spieth told Cabrera Bello, breaking into a big grin. “When you got it up close, I was like, ‘OK, you can knock it in.’ I was rooting for you then.”

Early exits

Matt Kuchar and Tyrell Hatton failed to make the cut in all three majors this year. It was a particularly disheartening performance for Hatton, who had risen to No. 9 in the world ranking coming into the Masters. Kuchar missed the Masters cut for only the second time. He failed to make the weekend in 2002 and didn’t earn a return trip to Augusta until 2010. Since then, Kuchar has been one of the most consistent players at the Masters. He made the cut in 10 straight appearances, finishing in the top 10 four times. But a 75 in the second round left Kuchar one stroke away from the cut line. Hatton missed the mark by three shots . . . Bernhard Langer, the oldest player to ever make the cut at the Masters (63), shot his second straight 1-over 73 and dropped to 2 under for the tourney . . . Vijay Singh withdrew because of illness after completing 10 holes of the second round. Singh shot 75 in the first round. It was the 20th anniversary of his 2000 victory at Augusta National.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.)

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.