Marshall honors 50th anniversary of deadly plane crash with resounding victory

Marshall (7-0, 4-0 Conference USA) got another standout performance from its defense and turned three turnovers into scores on a day when the university and surrounding community remembered 75 people killed in a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.

Redshirt freshman Grant Wells threw a season-high five touchdown passes and No. 16 Marshall commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in US sports history during a 42-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday in Huntington, W.Va.

Marshall wore special black uniforms and the No. 75 on its helmets to honor those who were lost, which included most of the Thundering Herd football team. The crash occurred as the team’s plane was returning from a game at East Carolina. There were no survivors.

Advertisement

After several early overthrows, Wells found his groove and Marshall kept the momentum for good. Wells finished 25 of 37 for 336 yards, all season highs. Two of his TD passes each went to Corey Gammage and Willie Johnson.

Late in the second quarter, Wells found Johnson in stride for a 44-yard gain to set up tight end Hayden Hagler’s first career TD catch.

Then, four plays after Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara fumbled the ball away, Wells connected on a 17-yard strike throw to Gammage for a 21-7 halftime lead. Gammage added a 28-yard catch in the end zone early in the third quarter.

Marshall running back Brenden Knox, who entered the game averaging 112 yards on the ground, was held to 70 yards on 16 carries.

For the Blue Raiders (2-6, 2-4), O’Hara ran for a score, threw for another, and completed 29 of 44 passes for 241 yards.

King, No. 9 Miami rally for 4th straight win

D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown on 24-of-38 passing and ran for a 10-yard score to rally No. 9 Miami to a 25-24 victory at Virginia Tech.

Advertisement

The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) erased an 11-point, third-quarter deficit, scoring the game’s final 12 points to win their fourth straight game and stay alive for a spot in the ACC title game.

A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with Cam’Ron Harris’s 6-yard touchdown run to cut the Hokies' (4-4, 4-3) lead to 24-19 with 1:27 left in the third quarter. Miami failed to convert a 2-point conversion.

Miami put together a 10-play, 82-yard drive that ended with King throwing a dart to Mark Pope for a 36-yard touchdown to take a 25-24 lead with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter.

Hendon Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 201 yards and rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown.

No. 10 Indiana remains unbeaten

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and hit Ty Fryfogle (11 catches for 200 yards) for two touchdown passes as No. 10 Indiana (4-0, 4-0 Big Ten) remained unbeaten with an easy 24-0 victory at Michigan State.

Penix threw two interceptions in the first half, but that didn’t matter much. The Spartans (1-3, 1-3) were just as sloppy — to the point where quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter.

Indiana is 4-0 in the league for the first time since 1987, and the Hoosiers beat Michigan State for the Old Brass Spittoon for only the second time in the last 12 meetings.

Michigan State and Indiana combined for five turnovers in the first 18:15, with the Hoosiers going 50 yards in seven plays after Lombardi’s first interception, taking a 7-0 lead on an 8-yard run by Stevie Scott.

Advertisement

A penalty on the ensuing kickoff forced Michigan State to start on its own 14. The Spartans fumbled two plays later, and Penix threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Fryfogle.

Shakur Brown intercepted Penix in the second quarter around the goal line, but Lombardi was picked off on the next play, setting up an Indiana field goal.

Indiana completed the scoring when Penix found Fryfogle for a 65-yard TD with 4:56 remaining in the first half.

Willis powers No. 22 Liberty

Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, leading No. 22 Liberty over Western Carolina, 58-14, in Lynchburg, Va.

The Flames (8-0) won their 10th straight game and remained second behind Notre Dame for the nation’s longest active winning streak.

Willis completed 14 of 19 passes with touchdown strikes of 44, 40, and 83 yards. He scored on runs of 11 and 43 yards and rushed for 97 yards on eight carries.

Kevin Shaa caught two passes for a career-high 137 yards, including an 83-yard score. CJ Daniels added 96 yards and two catches — touchdowns of 40 and 56 yards.

For the Catamounts (0-1), Will Jones connected on a 9-yard pass to Clayton Bardall in the second quarter, and Mark Wright ran it in from 3 yards out late in the third.

Kentucky honors late coach with win

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (13-of-15 passing for 110 yards, seven rushes for 83 yards) accounted for three touchdowns, Chris Rodriguez (13 carries for a career-high 149 yards) rushed for two scores including a 74-yarder, and the Wildcats (3-4, 3-4 SEC) withstood a late rally by visiting Vanderbilt (0-6, 0-6) to win, 38-35. The Wildcats honored offensive line coach John Schlarman, who died Thursday from cancer, by lining up on their first play with just 10 men before left tackle Landon Young came on the field wearing Schlarman’s No. 65 worn while playing for Kentucky in the mid-1990s … Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) gained 254 yards on the ground, and the No. 25 Ragin' Cajuns clinched a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title with a 38-10 home win over South Alabama (3-5, 2-3). Lewis tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Jalen Williams and 3 yards to Errol Rogers. He also hit running back Trey Ragas for a 25-yard score on a fourth-down conversion to put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5, but without the usual ceremony held in New York City, and the finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve.

The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.

Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.

Advertisement

The Tuesday night presentation ceremony on ESPN will originate from the network’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The finalists will appear via satellite.























