No. 2 Notre Dame proves to be too much for BC

As much as the Eagles' 34-28 loss to the Tigers may have opened some eyes around college football to BC’s potential under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley, the Eagles came back to Boston with the bitter taste of falling short of something special.

Boston College knew it two weeks ago when they let a golden opportunity to upset No. 1 Clemson slip away in Death Valley.

Opportunities to knock off one of the top teams in the country don’t come around often. Getting a second chance in the same season is even rarer.

A week later, Notre Dame did what BC couldn’t, outlasting Clemson in double-overtime to topple the top-ranked team in the country.

But with the win, the Fighting Irish moved up to No. 2 in the country and gave the Eagles a second chance.

The only time the Eagles faced the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the same season was 1991 when they lost to No. 1 Miami and No. 2 Michigan.

Notre Dame proved to be a more daunting challenge than a Clemson team that was missing star quarterback Trevor Lawrence because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Irish had their way with the Eagles in an overwhelming 45-31 win, piling up a season-high 557 total yards.

Irish quarterback Ian Book, whose decision to return for a fifth season played a part in Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec’s decision to leave South Bend for BC, threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-27 passing and added 85 yards and another touchdown rushing. Receiver Ben Skowronek caught five passes for 63 yards with three touchdowns.

Jurkovec threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, completing just 18 of 40 pass attempts. The Eagles offense churned out 357 yards but sputtered in the red zone. Despite getting inside the 20 seven times, the Eagles found the end zone just three times.

Notre Dame (8-0) has won eight straight games against the Eagles dating to 2009.

The Eagles (5-4) came out Saturday like they knew what was at stake. They held the Irish to a field goal on their first drive, then when they took over possession, drove 80 yards in 10 plays to find the end zone on a 4-yard pass from Jurkovec to Zay Flowers, who twisted his body at the last second to adjust and make the catch in the end zone for his seventh touchdown reception of the season.

Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree gave the Eagles a gift on the next drive when he lost a fumble on a first and 10. The Eagles took over at the Notre Dame 19 but couldn’t capitalize. Instead of scoring on a drive that started in the red zone, the Eagles settled for a 41-yard field goal from Aaron Boumerhi that pushed their lead to 10-3.

Against an offense with as much firepower as Notre Dame’s, the Eagles couldn’t afford to squander opportunities. The Irish quickly tied it at 10 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Book to Skowronek at the end of the first quarter.

From there, the Eagles offense stalled out at crucial points while Notre Dame’s attack took off. Notre Dame found the end zone three times in the second quarter — a 2-yard run by C’Bo Flemister, and two more touchdown passes from Book to Skowronek — and the Eagles went into the locker room down, 31-16, at the half.

BC hadn’t faced two Top 5 teams in the same season since 2016 when Clemson and Louisville were trampling the rest of the field in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Eagles hadn’t beaten a Top 5 team since 2002, when they upset a Fighting Irish team ranked fourth in the country.

The Eagles were 2-32 all-time against Top 5 teams, both wins came against Notre Dame. They had never beaten a Top 5 team at home.

Along with the 2002 upset, the Eagles sabotaged Notre Dame’s undefeated season in 1993 when they pulled out a 41-39 win over the No. 1 Fighting Irish.

