Steelers activate QB Ben Roethlisberger from COVID-19 reserve list

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from their COVID-19 reserve list, but placed offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the list on Saturday. Roethlisberger, who spent five days in quarantine after being classified as a high-risk close contact, will be eligible for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Roethlisberger’s contact came last Sunday with Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in the results returned Monday from this past Sunday’s game-day testing. Under the NFL’s protocols, Roethlisberger was eligible to return from quarantine after five days as long as he continued to test negative for the coronavirus and did not develop symptoms. The Steelers, off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history, are the NFL’s only unbeaten team and host the Bengals at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Heinz Field. “It was definitely a lot different than anything I’ve experienced before,” Roethlisberger said of his week of game preparation. He participated in team meetings remotely during the week, watched video of practices and exchanged text messages with coaches. He also spent the week trying to keep his wife and children safe and healthy. He said he wore a mask around the house and slept in a separate room from his wife. His family members were tested for the novel coronavirus every other day, he said, while he underwent the NFL’s daily testing. “I feel great,” Roethlisberger said in a video news conference. “My body enjoyed the week off. My mind, from teaching pre-K, did not enjoy the week off. It was fun to be at home with them. But I definitely miss the guys.” The Steelers also activated offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams from their COVID-19 reserve list. All were quarantined as high-risk close contacts
Bills' CB Norman tests positive
The Buffalo Bills announced cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for the coronavirus and did not travel with the team for Sunday’s game at Arizona. Tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe were classified as high-risk close contacts and placed on five-day quarantines. Assistant coach Leonard Johnson also was left home from the road trip, the Bills said . . . The Cleveland Browns activated star running back Nick Chubb, who missed the last four games with sprained knee, clearing the way for him to play against the Texans . . . The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play at Carolina, placed wide receivers Jaydon Mickens and Cyril Grayson on their COVID-19 reserve list . . . The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Christian Kirksey, who missed the last five games with a pectoral injury, from injured reserve and placed tight end/fullback John Lovett on IR.
Tennis
Italian teenager wins first ATP title
Italian player Jannik Sinner earned his maiden ATP title after beating Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the Sofia Open final in Bulgaria. At 19, Sinner became the youngest man to capture an ATP title in more than 12 years, after Kei Nishikori, then 18, in 2008 at Delray Beach. Sinner is the youngest player in the top 100, and will crack the top 40 for the first time in the rankings update on Monday . . . Top-seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens had three-set wins to advance to the final of the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The 11th-ranked Sabalenka outlasted Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, and Mertens rallied to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova 2-6, 6-1, 7-5. By reaching the final, Sabalenka will enter the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time, overtaking Serena Williams.
Advertisement
Miscellany
Cheeks joins Bulls staff
Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new coach Billy Donovan, the Chicago Bulls announced. Cheeks, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side, was on Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City the past five seasons. The Bulls hired Donovan in September to replace the fired Jim Boylen. . . The No. 12 Tennessee men’s basketball team signed Kennedy Chandler, a five-star prospect who’s the nation’s top-rated point guard in the 2021 class . . . UEFA cancelled Norway’s Nations League game in Romania because it could not travel after a COVID-19 case in the squad. Norway risks a 3-0 loss by forfeit for not fulfilling the match scheduled on Sunday in Bucharest.
Advertisement
___
Advertisement