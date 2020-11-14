Steelers activate QB Ben Roethlisberger from COVID-19 reserve list

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from their COVID-19 reserve list, but placed offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the list on Saturday. Roethlisberger, who spent five days in quarantine after being classified as a high-risk close contact, will be eligible for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Roethlisberger’s contact came last Sunday with Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in the results returned Monday from this past Sunday’s game-day testing. Under the NFL’s protocols, Roethlisberger was eligible to return from quarantine after five days as long as he continued to test negative for the coronavirus and did not develop symptoms. The Steelers, off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history, are the NFL’s only unbeaten team and host the Bengals at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Heinz Field. “It was definitely a lot different than anything I’ve experienced before,” Roethlisberger said of his week of game preparation. He participated in team meetings remotely during the week, watched video of practices and exchanged text messages with coaches. He also spent the week trying to keep his wife and children safe and healthy. He said he wore a mask around the house and slept in a separate room from his wife. His family members were tested for the novel coronavirus every other day, he said, while he underwent the NFL’s daily testing. “I feel great,” Roethlisberger said in a video news conference. “My body enjoyed the week off. My mind, from teaching pre-K, did not enjoy the week off. It was fun to be at home with them. But I definitely miss the guys.” The Steelers also activated offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams from their COVID-19 reserve list. All were quarantined as high-risk close contacts

Bills' CB Norman tests positive

The Buffalo Bills announced cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for the coronavirus and did not travel with the team for Sunday’s game at Arizona. Tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe were classified as high-risk close contacts and placed on five-day quarantines. Assistant coach Leonard Johnson also was left home from the road trip, the Bills said . . . The Cleveland Browns activated star running back Nick Chubb, who missed the last four games with sprained knee, clearing the way for him to play against the Texans . . . The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play at Carolina, placed wide receivers Jaydon Mickens and Cyril Grayson on their COVID-19 reserve list . . . The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Christian Kirksey, who missed the last five games with a pectoral injury, from injured reserve and placed tight end/fullback John Lovett on IR.