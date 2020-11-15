A winter wonderland in your own backyard: Seaport District to host festive fun

“Seaport has become the best place in Boston for those wishing to embrace winter,” Maggie Smith, senior vice president of brand and marketing at WS Development, said. “This year, we were challenged to determine how best to continue to support neighborhood visitation in a way that puts safety first.”

The Seaport’s annual tree lighting was canceled because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, but the festivities carry on. Conceptualized by property development company WS Development, seasonal offerings will run through the end of February.

From massive pine trees to bright candles to twinkling lights, Boston residents who venture down to the Seaport District will find themselves walking in a winter wonderland. Dubbed “Snowport” for the coming months, the area will feature winter games, holiday shopping opportunities, and decorations for all visitors to enjoy.

Through Dec. 19, visitors can take a tour of the area through a Winter Wonder Walk. On the walk, stores in the neighborhood will offer exclusive deals including free dog treats from Polkadog and a discount on all Tuscan Kitchen wares. Each shop lining the walking path will showcase window displays of snowy scenes for passersby to observe.

A few festive friends are slated to drop by the walk as well — participants should keep their eyes peeled for Betty the Yeti and any of the 30 mythical Snow Spirits adorning the area.

While traditional lightings may not be in the cards this year, Seaport Common will host a nine-foot Menorah from Dec. 10 through 18 and a 54-foot spruce tree decked with more than 10,000 white lights on view until Dec. 30.

Attendees looking to bring home their own Christmas tree can shop around at an outdoor tree market. Hosted in partnership with EverGreen Christmas Tree Delivery, the market will run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 24. The open-air space will position trees at a safe proximity for socially distanced browsing. Purchasers can bring their tree home that day or schedule a delivery time with EverGreen. All unsold trees will be donated to families in the area. The tree market will also feature take-out dining options from local eateries including The Biscuit, Red’s Best, and Hooked.

Curling lessons during last year's Snowport experience in the Seaport District. Courtesy of Boston Seaport

Holiday trees for sales during the 2019 Snowport experience in the Boston Seaport. Boston Seaport/Courtesy of Boston Seaport





Large-scale games from Bocce to Battleship can be played on Seaport Common through Feb. 28. The North End Curling Club will provide free learn-to-curl classes on an iceless rink every Saturday through Dec. 19. Masks must be worn at all times during games and all equipment will be sanitized between plays.

With so much to do, getting around will be made a bit easier by Circuit. Electronic shuttles sporting hot pink Christmas trees will zip around the area offering free rides to attendees. Riders and drivers will be required to wear masks the duration of the ride, all shuttles will be sanitized throughout the day, and capacity is limited to two riders at a time.

