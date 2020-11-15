Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip to Cape Cod restaurant for the #2020TipChallenge

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’”

The “Blue Bloods” actor and New Kids on the Block singer left a $2,020 tip for a lunchtime order at Marshland Restaurants and Bakery in Sandwich on Nov. 7.

Donnie Wahlberg is doing his part to brighten up 2020.

Wahlberg has made a habit of leaving sizable tips at restaurants over the years, encouraging others to do the same with the hashtag #2020TipChallenge.

Last year, it was an IHOP in Illinois that received Wahlberg’s $2020 tip, while in 2017 he dropped a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in North Carolina.

“My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars — for years!,” Wahlberg wrote on Facebook after leaving the 2017 tip. “So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”

Others who have followed Wahlberg’s example include auto magnate Ernie Boch Jr., who upped the ante by leaving a $5,000 tip after dining at Seaglass Restaurant in Salisbury earlier this year.

“Let’s keep it going,” Boch Jr. told Boston.com in February. “I’m not just challenging Donnie. I’m challenging anyone with the means to take care of the people that take care of us.”