4 more Covid-19 cases confirmed at State House, bringing total to 7

Two of the employees who contracted the virus had visited the State House building on Monday and Thursday, respectively, DeLeo wrote.

The newly reported cases involve three employees and one state representative, House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo told staff in a Sunday e-mail obtained by the Globe.

Massachusetts House leaders on Sunday reported four more cases of coronavirus among lawmakers or staff, bringing the total number of reported cases to seven since Friday, according to e-mails obtained by the Globe.

The news follows word that two state representatives tested positive for the virus who were last in the State House on Thursday, making for a total of four staffers or lawmakers who contracted COVID-19 and were inside the building last week. The House had completed its budget debate on Thursday, though the vast majority of its 159 members were participating remotely.

DeLeo’s e-mails did not identify the legislators and employees who had tested positive for the virus, citing health privacy laws.

The third employee mentioned in Sunday’s e-mail had last been present inside the State House on Oct. 27, while the representative had been working remotely since July, according to the e-mail.

A joint employee, who works for both the House and Senate but had not entered the building since August also contracted the virus, according to an e-mail DeLeo sent to legislators and staff on Saturday.

Officials urged representatives and employees to continue social distancing practices. All office spaces used by the employees last Monday and Thursday will be cleaned before staff members return, the e-mail said.

