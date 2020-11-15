Dorchester man charged in 2016 murder arrested on assault, gun charges

A Dorchester man who was charged in a 2016 Roxbury murder is now facing assault, strangulation and gun charges after police say they found him in possession of a firearm when he was arrested on a warrant Saturday.

Boston police say officers patrolling the area of Nazing Street Saturday were approached by Antiowane Davis, 27. .Police say the officers “were familiar” with Davis and “were aware that he had an active warrant for his arrest," issued out of West Roxbury District Court.

Davis “began having a conversation with them,” police said in a statement. “The officers exited their vehicle and informed Davis of the active warrant, and placed him under arrest without incident.”