Dorchester man charged in 2016 murder arrested on assault, gun charges

A Dorchester man who was charged in a 2016 Roxbury murder is now facing assault, strangulation and gun charges after police say they found him in possession of a firearm when he was arrested on a warrant Saturday.
Boston police say officers patrolling the area of Nazing Street Saturday were approached by Antiowane Davis, 27. .Police say the officers “were familiar” with Davis and “were aware that he had an active warrant for his arrest," issued out of West Roxbury District Court.
Davis “began having a conversation with them,” police said in a statement. “The officers exited their vehicle and informed Davis of the active warrant, and placed him under arrest without incident.”
Police say the officers removed a black fanny pack from Davis' body and “felt a hard object, consistent with a firearm.” The officers opened the fanny pack and found a black and silver Smith and Wesson SW9VE loaded with one round in the chamber and 16 roungs in the magazine, police said.
Davis is expected to be arraigned Monday. The warrant out of West Roxbury District Court charges him with strangulation or suffocation, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm second offense.
Davis was arrested in the area of 3 Nazing St., a short distance down the road from where 23-year-old Anthony Toombs was shot to death while sitting in a car on Nov. 5, 2016. Davis, also 23 at the time, was charged with the murder and pleaded not guilty.
