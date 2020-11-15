Man in his 80′s found dead after fire in Chelsea apartment

A man in his ’80s died following a small kitchen fire at an apartment on Chestnut Street in Chelsea, officials said Sunday.
The man was found dead with burns, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office said in an e-mail.
Police and fire officials responded “to an alarm activation and possible fire,” at 207 Chestnut St., Police Chief Brian Kyes said on Twitter.
The man was found dead inside an apartment on the third floor, Kyes wrote.
Fire crews “made a quick entry” into the apartment and extinguished the fire, he said.
The cause of the man’s death is under investigation, Kyes said.
The fire marshal’s office and the Chelsea Fire Department are jointly investigating the fire, Mieth said.
A dispatcher for the Chelsea Fire Department said no information was available Sunday evening.
