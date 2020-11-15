Man injured after falling down Norwood elevator shaft

A man suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon when he fell into the shaft of a freight elevator in a Norwood commercial building after the elevator apparently malfunctioned, according to the Norwood fire department.

The man, who fell about 15 feet from the first floor into the basement of 61 Endicott St. Building 23, was taken by Medflight to a Boston hospital, firefighter Joseph O’Malley said Sunday.

The man was part of a group working on moving into one of the turn-of-the-century mill building’s commercial units when the elevator, which the group had been using, apparently malfunctioned, said O’Malley, a spokesman for the department. It was not clear if the man was a worker or a tenant of the building, he said.