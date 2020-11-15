Mass. reports 2,076 new COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths

State officials reported that 71,371 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 7.26 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 830 people, bringing that total to 222,261.

The state said 30,374 people were estimated to have active virus cases, up 1,292 from a day earlier.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts climbed by 2,076 Sunday, the state reported, bringing the total to 182,544. The state’s death toll reached 10,098, with 33 newly reported confirmed deaths.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.1 percent as of Saturday. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is .8 percent, which was recorded in September.

Advertisement

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients reached 665 as of Saturday. That figure has steadily increased since the beginning of the month, when the average was 420, according to the state.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 23 on Friday. Since the beginning of the month, that figure has ranged from 18 to 23 deaths.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests. It introduced a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Sunday, the state reported that the seven-day rate would be 5.16 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.