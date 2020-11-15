R.I. man hit and killed after he exits vehicle and runs across highway in Swansea

A 47-year-old man from Pawtucket, R.I. was fatally struck Saturday by a pickup truck after he ran across three lanes of traffic on I-195 in Swansea, State Police said.

The victim was a passenger in a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup traveling west, when he allegedly got into an altercation with the driver, a 51-year-old Providence man, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

The driver pulled into the breakdown lane near Exit 8, and the victim got out of the vehicle and ran across traffic to the eastbound side, where he was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 21-year-old man from Lincoln, R.I., the statement said. That pickup had one passenger —a 33-year-old man from Providence.