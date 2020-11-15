Strong winds and thunderstorms move over region

Thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds moved over much of the state as a cold front headed toward the coast on Sunday evening, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service announced a severe thunderstorm warning over Boston, Lowell, and Worcester until 11:15 p.m. as well as over New Bedford, Brockton, and Providence, R.I. until 11:30 p.m. A storm watch was in place for much of the region, from Essex County to Rhode Island Sound, until 2 a.m. on Monday.