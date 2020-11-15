Strong winds and thunderstorms move over region

Thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds moved over much of the state as a cold front headed toward the coast on Sunday evening, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service announced a severe thunderstorm warning over Boston, Lowell, and Worcester until 11:15 p.m. as well as over New Bedford, Brockton, and Providence, R.I. until 11:30 p.m. A storm watch was in place for much of the region, from Essex County to Rhode Island Sound, until 2 a.m. on Monday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Boston MA, Worcester MA, Lowell MA until 11:15 PM EST pic.twitter.com/lx7w7OfqZ3— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 16, 2020
A line of storms bringing winds up to 60 miles per hour approached the Interstate 91 corridor around 9:30 p.m.
[930 PM] Here's a quick radar update. Line of low-topped storms is approaching the I-91 corridor. Main hazard continues to be damaging straight-line winds up to 60 mph. Please continue to stay weather aware for the next few hours. #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/fv96Usj3cO— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 16, 2020
Monday is expected to bring dry, blustery weather with high temperatures near 50 degrees before scattered snow and rain showers return on Tuesday, according to the forecasters' discussion posted online.
