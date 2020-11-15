fb-pixel

Strong winds and thunderstorms move over region

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place over parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut on Sunday evening

By Abigail Feldman Globe Correspondent,Updated November 15, 2020, 30 minutes ago

Thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds moved over much of the state as a cold front headed toward the coast on Sunday evening, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service announced a severe thunderstorm warning over Boston, Lowell, and Worcester until 11:15 p.m. as well as over New Bedford, Brockton, and Providence, R.I. until 11:30 p.m. A storm watch was in place for much of the region, from Essex County to Rhode Island Sound, until 2 a.m. on Monday.

A line of storms bringing winds up to 60 miles per hour approached the Interstate 91 corridor around 9:30 p.m.

Monday is expected to bring dry, blustery weather with high temperatures near 50 degrees before scattered snow and rain showers return on Tuesday, according to the forecasters' discussion posted online.

Advertisement

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.