Wrong way driver charged with OUI after crashing into cruiser, construction truck on Route 3 in Braintree

An Abington man was allegedly driving drunk Sunday morning when he drove the wrong way on Route 3 in Braintree and crashed into a State Police cruiser and a contractor’s truck at a roadwork site, State Police said.
Christopher Fay, 24, was arrested following the crash that happened just after 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway, State Police said.
The trooper was not injured.
A 53-year-old Stoughton man, who was employed by the road contractor, was injured when a work truck, a Chevrolet 4500 flatbed, was struck.
He was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries. He was due to be released later Sunday, the statement said.
Responding troopers determined that Fay was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, State Police said.
He faces charges including operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, State Police said.
