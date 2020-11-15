Elon Musk says he ‘most likely’ has COVID-19

Shortly after midnight on Friday morning, Musk said on Twitter that he had taken four rapid antigen tests.

He made the announcement the day before his company was to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station in the Crew Dragon capsule that it built for NASA, and after months of raising doubts about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused the deaths of more than 1.3 million people around the world, including some 245,000 in the United States.

Elon Musk, the SpaceX chief executive, said in a tweet on Saturday that he “most likely” had a “moderate case” of COVID-19.

“Something extremely bogus is going on,” Musk wrote. “Was tested for COVID four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse.”

Antigen tests — like the one from the company BD that Musk used — look for pieces of coronavirus protein and are cheap and convenient, typically delivering results in minutes. But they are also less reliable than laboratory tests that use a technique called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, which hunts for fragments of genetic material. Such PCR-based tests are widely considered the “gold standard” in infectious disease diagnostics. It was at least one of these tests that seemed to confirm Musk’s infection on Saturday.

Musk also tweeted on Sunday that he had experienced mild symptoms of COVID-19 last week but was no longer feeling ill, perhaps in part because he was taking over-the-counter medication.

Antigen tests are approved for use only in people within the first few days after their symptoms appear, and may perform less well in asymptomatic individuals.

On Friday and Saturday, Musk took to Twitter again to cast doubt on the validity of PCR-based tests, asking his followers to educate him on whether the diagnostic tools were likely to generate false positives.

A saliva sample sent for PCR testing had come back positive, Musk said early Saturday morning. A number associated with the positive result, called the cycle threshold, also revealed that Musk was likely carrying moderately high levels of the virus in his body. In accordance with federal guidelines, Musk should isolate for at least 10 days from when he first started feeling ill.

But Musk suggested that he would continue to get tested in the hopes that he would eventually receive “better results.”

Experts responding to the tweets repeatedly noted that it is inappropriate to use test results to break out of isolation.

Musk also misleadingly referred to the coronavirus as “a type of cold.” Although other coronaviruses can cause common colds, COVID-19 is far deadlier than these mild diseases, and it has also caused debilitating symptoms months later for many survivors of the virus.

Since the spring, Musk has repeatedly voiced his frustration with the pandemic and its economic repercussions, and downplayed its severity. In May, he openly defied local regulations to reopen Tesla’s California factory, after county officials ordered it to close, arguing that the restrictions, put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, were overly aggressive and an impingement on basic rights. He ultimately threatened to move the company’s headquarters out of state.

Musk has not stated whether he plans to be on hand to see off the astronauts, as he was in May when SpaceX’s capsule first attempted to carry astronauts to orbit. But Jim Bridenstine, the NASA administrator, said at a news conference on Friday that NASA required self-isolation for anyone who tested positive.