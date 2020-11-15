Federal officials are helping Trump’s supporters hunt for voter fraud

Sandoval is one of several Trump appointees in the federal government, some in senior roles, who are harnessing their expertise for the project, according to the group’s leader.

Camilo Sandoval said he has taken a break from his government duties to work for the Voter Integrity Fund, a newly formed Virginia group that is analyzing ballot data and cold-calling voters in an attempt to substantiate the president’s claims about illicit voting.

The government’s chief information security officer is participating in an effort backed by supporters of President Trump to hunt for evidence of voter fraud in the battleground states where President-elect Joe Biden secured his election victory.

Advertisement

The participation of administration officials shows the extent of the efforts by the president’s allies to justify his unfounded allegations of widespread ballot fraud.

Federal employees are required under ethics rules to keep political activity separate from their government roles. Officials with the Voter Integrity Fund said the political appointees participating in the project are doing it in their personal time.

On Friday, Sandoval defended his involvement as appropriate, saying he had taken vacation time from his government position. He said he was not using any government resources, such as his work computer or cellphone, while searching for fraud.

"I am doing this in my private capacity, just as many others have done in past elections," he said. "I think it's pretty clear that this is acceptable and normal."

A spokeswoman for the White House Office of Management and Budget, where Sandoval works, said Sandoval was on leave but did not respond when asked if he was continuing to receive his government salary.

Sandoval is part of a hastily convened team led by Matthew Braynard, a data specialist who worked on Trump's 2016 campaign. Another participant is Thomas Baptiste, an adviser to the deputy secretary of the Interior Department, who also took a leave to work on the project.

Advertisement

Braynard said that several other government officials on leave are also assisting the effort, but he declined to identify them.

The group is analyzing voter rolls and other databases in search of signs that ballots may have been cast illegally, information that Braynard said is being shared with Trump's campaign. The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The group appears to be attempting a makeshift version of an effort already conducted by a nonprofit consortium of states, which uses sophisticated data analysis to root out duplicate voter registrations and registrations of people who have moved or died. A Washington Post analysis of vote-by-mail data from three of the states in the 2016 and 2018 elections found that officials identified 372 possible fraud cases among 14.6 million votes, or 0.0025 percent of the ballots.

Braynard maintained that his project was pathbreaking, saying they had found that many states do not update their voter rolls "very aggressively or frequently."

"Nobody's ever done this before," he said. "These things have to be done to find potential problems."

David Becker, who led the creation of the interstate consortium, said it had taken more than three years to develop and relied on sophisticated software and proprietary state data that are unavailable to analysts like Braynard and Sandoval.

Becker said the Voter Integrity Fund appeared to be the latest in a series of "shoddy, fly-by-night" efforts to replicate the project and would inevitably flag numerous false positives based on inadequate data.

Advertisement

“I would put absolutely no stock in their analysis,” said Becker, who is now executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research.





In a statement released Thursday, federal and state national security and election officials said the election was “the most secure in American history.” The group said that despite “unfounded claims” to the contrary, it had “utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections.”

Braynard and Sandoval said they have found evidence of possible fraud, but they have yet to make any detailed findings public.

Braynard also acknowledged that "some of the evidence isn't terribly compelling," but said their work was valuable even if it ultimately showed Biden was the winner. "If this was a clean election, we can dispel a lot of the concern out there," he said.

















Sandoval, Braynard and their team are operating from a cramped apartment that Braynard shares with his wife in Northern Virginia. Braynard said the group comprises nine people who are working “campaign hours,” starting at 8 a.m. and going late into the night, fueled by fast food.





Braynard said the group had contracted several companies to set up call centers for contacting voters in the closely contested states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Biden has been projected the winner in all six by multiple media outlets.

Braynard said the operation had called approximately half a million voters so far and aimed to make contact with 1.25 million in total.

Advertisement















































