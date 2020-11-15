Incoming Biden chief of staff calls for a ‘seamless transition’ as pandemic surges

"Joe Biden is going to become president of the United States in the midst of an ongoing crisis. That has to be a seamless transition," Klain said in an interview on NBC News's "Meet the Press." "We now have the possibility - we need to see if it gets approved - of a vaccine, starting perhaps in December, January. There are people at (the Department of Health and Human Services) making plans to implement that vaccine. Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on Jan. 20."

Ron Klain, Joe Biden’s incoming chief of staff, said it’s critical for the president-elect’s transition team to start working with Trump administration officials to ensure “nothing drops in this change of power” that could put the distribution of a potential coronavirus vaccine at risk.

Advertisement

His remarks come as President Donald Trump's White House is blocking the administration from formally cooperating with Biden. The network of people Biden has tapped to work on his transition team has been forced to operate around the blockade, working with recently departed government officials and other experts to continue preparations.

That also means Biden's team has been unable to receive information from the Trump administration about infectious-disease and vaccine-development issues related to the pandemic.

A health expert on Biden's covid-19 advisory board said there's "a lot of information that needs to be transmitted. It can't wait until the last minute."

"Working with the transition team, they are - I'm advising them and they are ready to go and are getting all the information they can," Atul Gawande, a surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School, said on ABC News's "This Week." "It is in the nation's interest that the transition team get the threat assessments that the team knows about, understand the vaccine distribution plans, need to know where the stockpiles are, what the status is of masks and gloves."

Advertisement

In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, compared the process to "passing a baton in a race."

"I've been through multiple transitions now, having served six presidents for 36 years, and it's very clear that transition process that we go through ... is really important in a smooth handing over of the information," Fauci said.

"Of course it would be better if we could start working with them," he added when asked whether working with Biden's team would serve the public interest.

On "Meet the Press," Klain said there is "not that much Joe Biden can do right now to change things," because he is not yet president.

"Right now we have a crisis that's getting worse," Klain said. "We had never had a day with 100,000 cases in a single day until last week. By next week, we may see 200,000 cases in a single day."

Amid spiking coronavirus cases nationwide, officials across the country are imposing new restrictions in some states and regions, placing stricter curbs on businesses and limiting the number of people who can gather indoors. In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, announced on Friday a two-week statewide "freeze," a move that comes just a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving and includes limiting gatherings.

Advertisement

On ABC News's "This Week," Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir said that ahead of a potential vaccine, Americans need to continue to wear masks and physically distance to curb virus spread, noting that "we really are in a critical situation today."

“Across the board, whether these are local mandates, whether these are voluntary, whether these are public service messages, we have to have the American people wear a mask when you can’t physically distance,” he said.