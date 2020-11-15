In bid to boost public service, don’t discount vital work government employees do every day

As a former federal and state employee, I can attest to the high level of commitment, knowledge, and wisdom of government workers. They understand the importance and impact of their jobs, and they know the laws, regulations, and statutes that govern their work. These public servants work under ever-changing leadership — new administrations that often believe history begins when they walk in the door.

Re “Make government jobs cool again ” (Ideas, Nov. 8): While I appreciate David Ewing Duncan’s call to arms to bring “more expertise into the government,” as well as his affirmation of the importance of civil service, I cannot help but bristle at the absence of any mention of the existing government workforce.

Can private industry and its leaders help government? Of course, but truly effective government requires a consistent and knowledgeable workforce and sustained investment in that workforce. Instead of CEOs and industry leaders taking a brief sabbatical to grace government with their knowledge, maybe a more helpful response would be funding for ongoing training for government employees — training that recognizes the environments in which they work and provides these employees with the tools they need to be effective.

The people who work in government today are also “passionate about transforming the world.” Let’s not discount them.

Working for the government has never stopped being cool to them.

Elena Nicolella

Lincoln, R.I.

The writer is executive director of the New England States Consortium Systems Organization, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the employees of state government health and human services agencies.