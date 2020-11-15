Carbon tax and rebate, nuclear power should be part of Biden’s climate mandate

I agree with Leah C. Stokes (“Biden has a climate mandate,” Ideas, Nov. 8) that significant changes are needed to deal with climate change, but I would add two things to her proposals.

Stokes proposes pollution standards for power plants, cars, methane, and appliances. No doubt we’d need to regulate trucks, railroads, airlines, and many other things too. Instead of, or in addition to, this piecemeal approach, we should impose a carbon tax with a 100 percent rebate (to be divided equally among each citizen). We could then let the market decide the most efficient ways to reduce carbon emissions.