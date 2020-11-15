Forget left and right — the real America is in the center

Michael A. Cohen is wrong — the real America is not center-left (Ideas, Nov. 8). The real America is in the center. Nothing makes that clearer than the extremely close election we just went through. Donald Trump’s loss wasn’t a left-right issue. It was about his incompetence in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The left-wing values Cohen has espoused, such as packing the Supreme Court and eliminating the filibuster, are a threat to the compromises needed to make our democracy work. These views are just as dangerous to our democracy as the views of Trump and his extreme right-wing supporters.