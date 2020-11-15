Mapping the Biden victory — and the future of American politics

White voters saved Joe Biden. The main takeaway from the 2016 election was that Trump’s race-baiting appeals rallied legions of white voters to his side. Race still played a dominant role in 2020, as it has in every presidential election since the mid-1960s. But while Biden did best among Black and Hispanic voters, his margins were the worst for a Democrat since 2004. Where did Biden improve? Among suburban white voters.

Though President Trump is still winding his way through the five stages of grief (and will likely never find his way to acceptance) Joe Biden will soon be the 46th president of the United States. While the outlines of this race have been clear for some time — an historically unpopular incumbent unwilling and unable to broaden his support beyond his core group of backers, in the midst of a global pandemic, was always going to be in trouble — the results on election night challenged conventional wisdom in important ways. And they raised some vital questions about where politics go from here. Some takeaways:

Advertisement

In Michigan’s Wayne County, home of Detroit, and in Philadelphia (both with large Black populations) Biden won by a slightly smaller margin than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. In suburban Oakland County, north of Detroit, he improved the Democratic margin by six points while overperforming in a host of other Michigan counties. Of the 24 largest counties in Pennsylvania, Biden improved in all of them except Philadelphia, and outperformed Clinton by 50 percent in the four suburban counties surrounding the city. In Wisconsin, he got a bigger boost from Dane County, which includes Madison and the surrounding suburbs, than he did in Milwaukee, which has a larger population of Black voters. And in Georgia, he saw bigger gains in the Atlanta suburbs than in Atlanta proper.

In Florida and Texas, Biden underperformed among Latino voters and did better in predominately white suburban areas of Houston than in more diverse communities in and around the city. Voters of color played a big role in Biden’s victory. Suburban revulsion with Trump, however, was decisive.

Advertisement

It was the men, not the women. Pre-election polling showed Biden with a significant advantage among women voters. And that edge largely held. But some of Biden’s biggest gains were with white men. While Biden improved on Clinton’s 2016 performance by two points among college-educated white women, according to exit polls, he jumped 11 points with white men who had college degrees. There was no change among white women without college degrees. But among non-college white men, Biden shaved six points off Trump’s 2016 advantage. In Michigan and Wisconsin, Biden improved with these less educated white male voters by double digits.

Throughout the Democratic primaries, one of the arguments made in support of Biden’s candidacy was that he could win back white, working-class male voters. While he wasn’t able to make substantial headway in much of the country or match Barack Obama’s numbers, in a few crucial battleground states he did enough.

Trump saved the Republican Party. In the run-up to Election Day, many political observers predicted that a repudiation of President Trump would be felt by down-ballot Republicans. The opposite occurred: Though Trump lost by more than 5 million votes, he almost certainly drove up Republican turnout. In every close Senate race in a red state, the GOP candidate won, generally by larger margins than pre-election polling suggested, and with vote totals that closely mirrored Trump’s numbers.

Advertisement

What do post-Trump politics look like? While one can’t dismiss the possibility that Trump will run for and win the Republican nomination in 2024, perhaps the most important unanswered question from the 2020 election is which party will suffer more if Trump isn’t on the ticket in four years. Can Republicans turn out the Trump voters who were key to his victory in 2016 and his better-than-expected performance in 2020? Will Democrats be able to turn out the voters who showed up in record numbers to force Trump out of office? How those questions get answered will tell us a great deal about the next few years of American politics. Joe Biden will be the next president, but it appears we are still living in Donald Trump’s America.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.