Trump gave white America a raw deal. Black America took note

Re “Trump never delivered for aggrieved white America. Biden can.” by David Scharfenberg (Ideas, Nov. 8): For the last four years, Trump did nothing to improve the lot of long-suffering white working-class Americans. Like a drug dealer, he ignored their needs and kept them hooked on toxic doses of vitriol. He encouraged them to direct their pent-up anger at Black and brown people and immigrants, and they did his bidding.

Yet none of the promised help came from the Trump administration — no infrastructure jobs, living wages, or quality health care.

Now it falls to President-elect Joe Biden to pick up the shattered pieces of the Trump years. If Biden succeeds, it will be in large part because Black Americans, more accustomed to governmental neglect than any American constituency, worked tirelessly and voted in great numbers to elect him. They were our better angels come to tell us that Biden was the best hope for redressing the broken promises made to all neglected Americans.