Masters final round updates: Can anyone catch Dustin Johnson?

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, two of three players tied for second after three rounds at 12-under, both had a pair of birdies on the opening holes Sunday to make early moves, but leader Dustin Johnson parried the advance with a birdie of his own at No. 3. After Johnson finished the third, he led at 17-under, three ahead of Im and Smith.

We’ll bring you updates, commentary, analysis, and reaction to the final round of the 2020 Masters on Sunday. Click here for a live scoreboard .

Dustin Johnson tees off on the third hole. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

They’re off

With less daylight available at this time of year, the final group has begun playing already, a stark contrast to midsummer tournaments when the leaders don’t tee off until 3 p.m. The Masters leader entering the final round, Dustin Johnson, was scheduled for a 9:29 a.m. tee time, with Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer also in the final group.

Advertisement

Pin placements

From The Associated Press: The Masters is mixing things up with the hole locations in the final round. Among the interesting pin locations is No. 16, a 170-yard par 3 known as Redbud, where players hit their tee shots over a pond to a ridged green protected on three sides by bunkers.

The hole this year is tucked to the back and right. For many years, the final-round pin placement for the 16th has been at the bottom of a ridge tucked beside a bunker and the water.

Sunday’s location is where Jack Nicklaus made his famous 40-foot birdie putt in 1975 to help him win his fifth green jacket.





First on the tee

The final round of the Masters began on Sunday with another weather delay, this one only 10 minutes because of fog.

When it lifted, it was clear what Sunday had in store: Dustin Johnson with a 4-shot lead in a bid to win the green jacket and end a decade of questions about his ability to close out majors from in front.

Advertisement

Johnson is the 16th player to lead by four shots or more going into the final round at Augusta National. Only four players failed to win from that position — Ken Venturi in 1956, Ed Sneed in 1979, Greg Norman in 1996 and Rory McIlroy in 2011.

Johnson already has tied the 54-hole record at 16-under 200. With soft conditions in the autumn, there has been record low scoring. The tournament record is 18-under 270 by Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.

Sunday morning reading list

Globe columnist Tara Sullivan is covering the Masters, and her column for Sunday’s newspaper focused on how the ghosts of Augusta continue to haunt Rory McIlroy.

ICYMI, Tara’s column from Friday’s second round was a beautiful love story about the relationship of Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy. The Masters and Augusta have a special place in that.

Here’s the recap of the third round at Augusta by The Associated Press’s Doug Ferguson, one of the best golf writers in the country.