Buccaneers vs. Panthers live updates: Tom Brady hopes to regroup after loss against Saints

Coming off his worst performance in a Buccaneers uniform, Tom Brady will try to regroup as Tampa Bay goes on the road to face the Panthers.
Last Sunday against the Saints, Brady recorded season lows in completion percentage (58.9) and quarterback rating (40.4), and he threw three interceptions and was sacked three times in a 38-3 loss at Raymond James Stadium. It was Brady’s first game without a touchdown pass since the Patriots' loss to the Titans in the AFC wild card round in January. It was his first regular-season game without a TD pass since a Patriots loss to the Eagles on Nov. 17, 2019.
This is the second meeting between the Bucs and Panthers; Tampa Bay won the first meeting, 31-17, in Week 2 for Brady’s first win with his new team. He threw for 217 yards and a touchdown in that game.
The Bucs had some difficulty leaving Tampa on Saturday afternoon. Their plane was scheduled to depart from Tampa International Airport at 2:25 p.m., but due to mechanical issues, the team sat in the plane on the tarmac for more than five hours. They boarded a new plane and landed in Charlotte shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is scheduled for 1 p.m. Stay tuned for live updates here.