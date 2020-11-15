Buccaneers vs. Panthers live updates: Tom Brady hopes to regroup after loss against Saints

Coming off his worst performance in a Buccaneers uniform, Tom Brady will try to regroup as Tampa Bay goes on the road to face the Panthers.

Last Sunday against the Saints, Brady recorded season lows in completion percentage (58.9) and quarterback rating (40.4), and he threw three interceptions and was sacked three times in a 38-3 loss at Raymond James Stadium. It was Brady’s first game without a touchdown pass since the Patriots' loss to the Titans in the AFC wild card round in January. It was his first regular-season game without a TD pass since a Patriots loss to the Eagles on Nov. 17, 2019.