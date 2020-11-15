Dominic Thiem, Rafael Nadal start off on the right foot at ATP Finals

Dominic Thiem outlasted Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of the 2019 final, beating the defending champion, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3, Sunday in the opening singles match of the ATP Finals in London. In the late match, Rafael Nadal eased past Andrey Rublev , 6-3, 6-4, in just 1 hour, 17 minutes. Nadal is looking to cap a season in which he earned his record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title and 1,000th match win on tour by capturing his first trophy at the ATP Finals. He has lost twice in the final. Novak Djokovic , who faces Diego Schwartzman on Monday, received a trophy for finishing the year with the No. 1 ranking for a record-tying sixth time … Aryna Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens , 7-5, 6-2, to win the WTA season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz in Austria, for her eighth career title and third of the season. The 11th-ranked Belarussian joined Simona Halep as the only players with three titles in the shortened season … The Australian Open and all the leadup tournaments for the season’s first tennis major will be staged in Melbourne in January in a bid to minimize risks for players traveling and quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennis Australia will transfer the tournaments from Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Hobart to Melbourne, where a quarantine and practice hub will be set up.

The Top eight teams in the Associated Press Top 25 football poll stayed the same after four of the top five did not play and only one ranked team lost this weekend. Alabama (6-0) is No. 1 for the second straight week, with 60 first-place votes. No. 2 Notre Dame (8-0) received one first-place vote and No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) got the other. Clemson is No. 4, followed by Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, and BYU. Indiana moved up one spot to ninth — the Hoosiers' best ranking since they were fourth in 1967 — heading into a matchup with Ohio State. Wisconsin, which routed Michigan after having two weeks off due to COVID-19 cases, jumped three spots to No. 10. No. 25 Tulsa is ranked for the first time in 10 years.

South Carolina fires Muschamp

South Carolina fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason. First-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former head coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach. The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years left on his contract. His buyout is $13.2 million. The Gamecocks, losers of three straight, are 2-5. Muschamp coached Florida from 2011-14 and was fired in November of his final season … Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as UCLA (1-1) rolled to a 34-10 win over California (0-1) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Bruins and Golden Bears weren’t slated to face each other this season, but the Pac-12 scheduled the contest Friday after Cal’s game against Arizona State and UCLA’s against Utah were canceled due to the Sun Devils and Utes having positive COVID-19 tests … Arizona State’s game against Colorado next Saturday has been canceled, the second straight game the Sun Devils will miss due to positive COVID-19 tests … Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, 75, tested positive for COVID-19, and the Orange have paused all team activities … Tennessee-Martin said men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart was found dead Sunday. He was 50. No cause of death was given.

BASEBALL

Former Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized

The Los Angeles Dodgers said 93-year-old former manager Tommy Lasorda was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County, Calif.. The Hall of Famer last month attended the team’s Game 6 win over Tampa Bay in Texas that clinched the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988. Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series titles in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the following month. Lasorda managed the 2000 US Olympic team to gold in Sydney.

SOCCER

US women to make return against Netherlands

The world champion US women’s soccer team will resume play following its pandemic break with a Nov. 27 exhibition at fourth-ranked Netherlands in Breda, a rematch of last year’s World Cup final. The game will be the US team’s ninth and final one in 2020, its fewest since 2009. The Americans have not played since beating Japan, 3-1, on March 11 to win the SheBelieves Cup in Frisco, Texas. The 261-day gap will be the longest since the Americans beat Norway in the World Cup final on Nov. 30, 1991, and had a friendly win over Norway on Aug. 14, 1992 … Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence died at 72, the Football Association confirmed. He had battled advanced prostate cancer since 2005. Clemence won three European Cups and five top-tier league titles for Liverpool, adding two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup, and the League Cup. He won another UEFA Cup and FA Cup with Tottenham and played 61 games for the national team.

MISCELLANY

Hamilton ties record with seventh Formula One title

Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-tying seventh Formula One title after winning the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul, for a record-extending 94th victory. Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher at seven titles. Hamilton only needed to finish ahead of Valtteri Bottas to seal the title, and Bottas placed a lowly 14th. Hamilton placed about 30 seconds ahead of Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel … The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to acquire guard Dennis Schröder from Oklahoma City for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft, a person with knowledge of the agreement said, adding that the trade will likely be finalized after the draft … Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Sunday on weapons possession. The 2019 first-round draft pick faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County (Ohio) sheriff records.