Drew Brees misses second half of Saints win with rib injury

Brees' injury appeared to occur when defensive tackle Kentavius Street was called for a personal foul on a sack in which he got a clean shot at the 41-year-old quarterback and landed directly on top of him. Officials ruled Street violated the NFL’s “bodyweight rule,” which bans defenders from landing on a defenseless passer with all or most of their weight.

Drew Brees was pulled at halftime with a rib injury of New Orleans’s home victory over San Francisco, with coach Sean Payton telling reporters the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

Brees missed just two plays after the hit, and returned for a third-down pitchback to Alvin Kamara that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown that tied it at 10. He continued to play, going 5 for 6 on a two-minute drive that he completed with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Kamara just before halftime, but when the second half began, backup Jameis Winston took the field.

Brees stood with his helmet on and his hands on his hips in front of New Orleans' bench, where he watched the rest of the Saints' sixth straight victory.

Winston completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards. Several of his passes were not near the intended target, and one was nearly intercepted by safety Jimmie Ward, who dropped a pass that hit him in the hands. (Ward appeared to briefly knock New Orleans receiver Tre’Quan Smith unconscious in the second quarter on a ball over the middle. Smith left the game with concussion symptoms.) Read option QB Taysom Hill also took snaps periodically.

Quite the dozen

It was a day for big legs in big spots, as NFL placekickers hit all 11 of their tries from 50 yards and beyond heading into Sunday night’s game in windy Foxborough.

Seattle’s Jason Myers hit the first field goal of at least 60 yards in the NFL this season, inching a franchise record 61-yarder just over the crossbar on the final play of the first half in Los Angeles against the Rams. It was the fifth field-goal try this season of at least 60 yards, and the first successful one since Brett Maher hit from 62, then 63 in back-to-back weeks last October for Dallas.

Only 17 field goals in NFL history have been made from 61 yards or farther, with two made in each of the prior three seasons.

That was far from all, however. Matt Prater‚ who holds the NFL record with a 64-yard kick in 2013, hit a final-play game-winner for Detroit from 59 yards, avoiding overtime with Washington. He’d hit a 53-yard try just before halftime. Buffalo’s Tyler Bass was booming in the desert, hitting from 54, 55, and 58 all in the second quarter of the Bills’ loss in Arizona. Four other kickers — Miami’s Jason Sanders (from 50 and 49), Jacksonville’s Chase McLaughlin, Denver’s Brandon McManus, and Las Vegas’s Daniel Carlson — also hit from 50 yards or more on Sunday.

Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski hit from 50 yards in Thursday’s Tennessee loss to Indianapolis; he is 6-of-7 from 50 or beyond this season, tied with McManus for tops in the league.

Entering Sunday, kickers were 61 of 92 (66.3 percent) on tries of 50 yards or more this season. They were at 84.6 percent on all field goals; last season’s 81.6 percent conversion rate was the lowest since 2009.

Win with a loss for Rams

⋅ A solid performance for the Rams in beating Seattle was dampened by the loss of stalwart left tackle Andrew Whitworth to a knee injury late in the first half. Whitworth, a 15-year NFL veteran, was taken off the field on a cart 1:25 before halftime. Fox Sports, citing a conversation with the 38-year-old Pro Bowler, reported an initial examination showed two torn knee ligaments, but no broken bones nor a torn ACL. Whitworth had played every snap this season and 99 percent of last season’s snaps for the Rams. He hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2013. He will have an MRI.

⋅ Miami’s Emmanuel Ogbah had a full sack for the sixth game in a row, getting Chargers rookie Justin Herbert. Ogbah has eight on the season, though he’s still chasing Myles Garrett. The Cleveland defensive end recorded a half-sack of Houston’s Deshaun Watson, getting him to 9.5 for the season and 40 for his career. Garrett is the fastest to reach 40 career sacks, doing so in his 46th game.

⋅ Denver receiver Tim Patrick and Las Vegas defensive back Isaiah Johnson were ejected following a scuffle in the fourth quarter of the Raiders' home victory. Patrick hit Raiders safety Johnathan Abram in the helmet after getting pushed following a play. Johnson then retaliated with a swing at Patrick.

⋅ Asked about his team’s eighth straight loss, Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said, "Every time you play and lose, for me — I’m not going to talk about anybody else — there’s something that’s in my soul that just gets [expletive] ripped out.”