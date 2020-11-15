Even in prime time, nothing is the same for the 2020 Patriots

Remember the good old Sundays of every autumn since 2000? Remember when the Patriots were 8-0 in early November and we were talking about running the table? That was last year, people. Remember New England’s Boogeyman Defense? Remember the Tom Brady Revenge Tour? Remember In Bill We Trust? Remember The Wells Report In Context? Remember Ch. 4 producing weekly Patriot infomercials under the guise of sports news? (OK, my bad, that one is still happening). Remember when winning the AFC East was achieved with the difficulty of signing up for Facebook? Remember when we made fun of all the other teams?

Football Sundays just aren’t what they used to be around here.

The good times came to a stop on “Sunday Night Football” in Baltimore last November. The Ravens punched Brady and the Pats in the mouth, 37-20.

Twelve months later, Brady is smiling and throwing touchdown passes to Gronk in Tampa Bay, the Bills and Dolphins are significantly better than the Patriots, and New England carried a 3-5 record and 10 losses in its past 17 games when the Pats kicked off against Baltimore at Gillette on “Sunday Night Football”, 2020.

Ouch. We laughed at the Dolphins and Bills for years and years and years. Now they are atop the AFC East, laughing at New England.

The Dolphins have won five straight games and are 6-3 after Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Miami finally has a real quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins have two first round-picks next year. They are better than the Patriots and their future is brighter than New England’s future.

We’ve always loved to dump on Buffalo and the Bills Mafia. The Bills haven’t won the AFC East in 25 years and have not won a playoff game in this century. Even though Buffalo suffered a tough defeat in Arizona Sunday (former Patriots assistant Bill O’Brien is the genius who shipped DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals), the Bills are 7-3, still in first place in the AFC East and they have identified their quarterback of the future in Josh Allen. The Bills are better than the Patriots and better positioned for the next few seasons.

Nice. The Ravens have Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP. The Dolphins have young Tua. The Bills have Allen. The Patriots have Cam Newton and his really cool hats. The Pats won’t be involved in the playoffs for the first time since ’08, which was also the year Brady got hurt in the season opener.

This was the bleak reality when the Pats won the toss and deferred (like fanboy coverage, some things never change) on a dark and stormy Sunday night. Baltimore came out throwing (stupid) and the Patriots quickly forced a punt. Belichick had his guys start out in leather-helmet, power-football mode.

In the good old days we could always count on visitors doing dumb things at Gillette. This held true to form early as Baltimore’s special teams blundered on back-to-back first-quarter punts, including fair-catching a Patriot kick on their own 6-yard line.

The Ravens snapped out of their funk when Jackson started Baltimore’s second drive from the 6. Short passes and long runs. It wasn’t Ray Rice up the gut and onto Route 1 north to take the Patriots out of the playoffs in January 2010, but it was effective. Jackson moved Baltimore 94 yards in 13 plays over eight minutes and four seconds, taking a 7-0 lead on Willie Snead’s TD on the first play of the second quarter. In 2020, the Patriots offense rarely scores in the first quarter.

The evening was still young. But it was hard to have a lot of confidence in the locals. The Patriots New Normal of 2020 can be tough to watch. Nothing like the good old days of 2019.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.