NFL ROUNDUP

Giants make loud (by NFC East standards) statement in beating Philadelphia

By The Associated PressUpdated November 15, 2020, 56 minutes ago
Darius Slayton makes one of his five catches, totaling a game-high 93 yards, in front of Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay during Sunday's rivalry game at MetLife Stadium.
The New York Giants made their case to win the dreadful NFC East.

Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs, and the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants (3-7) have won two straight under first-year coach Joe Judge, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Philly which included squandering a two-score lead three weeks ago in Philadelphia. The Eagles (3-5-1) still lead the NFL’s worst division. Dallas and Washington are each 2-7.

Carson Wentz and the rest of his offense were out of sync following a bye. They were 0 for 9 on third downs. Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run early in the third quarter but the Eagles couldn’t get closer.

Jones ran untouched 34 yards for a score to cap a well-executed 85-yard drive to start the game and the Giants led the entire game. It was similar to Jones’ 80-yard run against Philadelphia in a 22-21 loss on Oct. 22, except he didn’t stumble at the 8 this time.

Jones finished with 64 yards rushing and the Giants had 151 on the ground.

Lions 30, Washington 27 — Matt Prater made a 59-yard field goal as time expired, just 16 seconds after Washington’s Dustin Hopkins tied it with a 41-yarder, and Detroit (4-5) avoided overtime after squandering a 21-point, third-quarter lead to Washington (2-7). Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half, then directed the winning three-play drive, which got a major boost when rookie defensive end Chase Young was called for roughing the passer. The Lions went ahead, 24-3, but needed to sweat out their first home win in more than a year after Washington — which got 390 passing yards from Alex Smith in his first start in two years — reeled off touchdowns on three straight series to begin the second half.

Packers 24, Jaguars 20 — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as Green Bay (7-2) overcame two turnovers and a touchdown-squandering penalty to rally past visiting Jacksonville (1-8). Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards. Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for the Jaguars, who got just 169 yards passing from Jake Luton in his second pro game.

Browns 10, Texans 7 — Nick Chubb returned from a stint on injured reserve and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, topping 100 yards rushing along with teammate Kareem Hunt, and Cleveland (6-3) won a home game delayed 36 minutes by a hail-producing thunderstorm just before kickoff. Chubb reeled off a 59-yard run with 1:07 left and then smartly ran out of bounds at the 2-yard line instead of scoring so Houston (2-7), out of timeouts, wouldn’t get the ball back. On a day where passing was almost impossible, Chubb finished with 126 yards on 19 carries. Hunt finished with 104, including 37 yards (and three first downs) as the Browns (6-3) ran out the final 4:54 against the NFL’s worst rushing defense.

